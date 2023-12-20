Gogoro and Uber Eats in Taiwan partner on delivery program worth almost NT$939 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Gogoro and Uber Eats Taiwan said Tuesday (Dec. 19) that a green delivery program that will make it easier and more affordable for Uber Eats delivery riders to make the switch to electric scooters.

The two-year partnership deal is worth close to US$30 million (NT$939 million) and is being funded by both companies. Delivery riders will receive discounts on new Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping plans, while also being given incentives for deliveries on Gogoro vehicles.

Uber Eats expects electric vehicle (EV) deliveries in Taiwan under the program to double from almost 20% to 40% of all trips by the end of 2025.

“On average, last mile delivery riders ride more than six-times the distance as consumer riders, so enabling these delivery riders to adopt smart sustainable electric transportation can have an accelerated impact on a city,” said Horace Luke (陸學森), founder and CEO of Gogoro.

“Making it easy and affordable for delivery partners to switch to electric scooters is a top priority for Uber Eats in Taiwan,” said Chai Lee, Uber Eats Taiwan general manager. “We have already seen how Uber Eats delivery partners have embraced Gogoro’s EV scooters and smart battery swapping technology.”

Gogoro has also been working on expanding its overseas footprint by launching commercially earlier this month in the Philippines (Dec. 1) and India (Dec. 12). The company also unveiled its first India-made Smartscooter, the CrossOver GX250 on Dec. 12.