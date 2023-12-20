Alexa
My Formosa poll shows Lai ahead in Taiwan presidential race

Slight fall for KMT candidate, limited rise for TPP

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/20 15:49
Presidential candidates Lai Ching-te, Hou Yu-ih, and Ko Wen-je. 

Presidential candidates Lai Ching-te, Hou Yu-ih, and Ko Wen-je.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has increased his lead to more than 4%, according to a My Formosa poll published Wednesday (Dec. 20).

The vice president’s support rose slightly to 35.2% from 35.0% in the previous My Formosa survey, while Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) lost ground to 30.6% from 31.7%. Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) remained in third place at 19.6%, but rose from 18.2%.

Asked if they wanted a change in government, 33.4% of poll respondents said they wanted the DPP to stay in power, per the Liberty Times. The KMT received 30% support, while the TPP was favored by 15.5%. If there should be a change in the ruling party, then voters would cast their ballot for the opposition candidate riding highest in the polls, said 50.8% of respondents, though 38.5% disagreed.

The latest round of the My Formosa poll was conducted on Dec. 15, 18, and 19. The survey received 1,201 valid samples with a margin of error of 2.8%.

The three presidential candidates are scheduled to make their first TV appearances to present their ideas and policies at 7 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 20). Meanwhile, a presidential debate between the candidates will take place on Dec. 30.
