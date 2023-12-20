Taiwan qualifies for WBSC Premier 12 baseball tournament

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) unveiled the list of qualified nations for the 3rd WBSC Premier 12 tournament to be played from Nov. 10–24, 2024.

The tournament features the 12 highest-ranked national baseball teams in the world and has served as a qualifying tournament for the Olympics. Taiwan ranked 5th in the latest WBSC world rankings, securing a ticket to the tournament, per a WBSC press release.

Among the top 12 participating countries this year, 10 countries have appeared in all three Premier 12 tournaments. Notable newcomers include Panama, which will be joining for the first time, and Australia, which will make its second consecutive appearance.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari congratulated the top 12 teams for qualifying for the tournament. "We've had two memorable editions of the WBSC's flagship event, and we're looking forward to another hugely successful tournament next year, with the best of international baseball captivating fans all around the world," said Fraccari.

The 12 teams in the tournament will be divided into two groups: Group A and Group B. Taiwan is scheduled to host the Group B competition from Nov. 14–18, though the opening game of the tournament will be held at the Nagoya Dome on Nov. 13.

After group play is completed, a round-robin “super round” competition will take place at the Tokyo Dome from Nov. 21–23, followed by the championship and third-place competition on Nov. 24.