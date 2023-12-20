Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked eight Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 20) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 21).

Of the eight People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

In addition, one Chinese balloon crossed the Taiwan Strait median line at 11:19 p.m. on Tuesday 117 km (63 nautical miles) northwest of Keelung at an altitude of approximately 3,658 m (12,000 ft). It headed east and disappeared at 2:05 a.m. on Wednesday, the MND said.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 182 military aircraft and 122 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of one out of eight PLA aircraft and a Chinese balloon. (MND image)