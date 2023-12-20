Oil spill cleanup work continues in northeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Oil continues to wash ashore, aided by strong waves in Yilan County’s Toucheng Township, making cleanup difficult and time-consuming.

Yilan County Government planned to complete oil cleanup operations near the Dali Fishing Port by Monday (Dec. 18), but the arrival of more oil has complicated the cleaning effort. The municipal government now believes more work is needed, per UDN.

The coasts of five counties and cities in northern, eastern, and southern Taiwan have all experienced oil pollution notifications since Dec. 1. The Coast Guard is turning to science and technological aids to trace the source of the oil pollution. It is still collecting evidence and has yet to find the source of illegal oil discharges from ships at sea.

The Yilan County Environmental Protection Bureau said today that oil pollution first appeared on the rocks lining the coastline for about 40 m near the Dali Fishing Harbor on Dec. 10.

After receiving the report, personnel were sent to clean up the coastline. Local volunteers also pitched in to help with the cleanup, with an initial deadline set for Monday (Dec. 18). However, more oil continues to wash ashore, aided by strong waves and strengthening northeasterly monsoon winds in recent days.

Such conditions have made it harder for cleanup personnel to work, even posing a safety risk as strong winds and waves led to a one-day suspension of work on Wednesday (Dec. 20). Operations will resume as soon as weather conditions improve.