Ukraine updates: UN accuses Russia of 'gross violations'

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights says Russia has failed to protect citizens amid its invasion of Ukraine.

Volker Türk added that Russia's military was guilty of "gross violations of international human rights law."

He urged Kyiv and Moscow to adhere to humanitarian law and added that the world appears to have become "jaded by the multiple crises that we face."

In other news, Ukraine's military says it is facing a "complicated situation" in the eastern Kharkiv region.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, December 19:

Kyiv's military says 'complicated' on Kharkiv front

Ukraine says its military was outgunned in the eastern Kharkiv region, where Moscow's forces have been pressing for months to capture the regional hub of Kupiansk.

Although Russian troops initially captured large swathes of the eastern Kharkiv region in their invasion, Kyiv's forces pushed them back in a swift offensive about a year ago.

"The situation is complicated. We have to fight in conditions of superiority of the enemy both in weapons and in the number of personnel," said Oleksandr Syrsky, the head of Ukraine's ground forces.

However, Syrsky asserted that Ukrainian forces were adapting to the situation and were ultimately holding the line.

Russia's Defense Ministry on Tuesday said that, with artillery support, it had fought off eight Ukrainian attacks around Kupiansk.

Russian forces made up of units recruited from prisons were also pushing further south around the devastated city of Bakhmut, Syrsky said.

Part of the problem, it is believed, is a shortage of artillery shells and ammunition forcing Kyiv to scale back military operations.

UK alleges Russia used hypersonic missile

Russia's air force last week used a hypersonic Kinzahl missile against Ukraine for the first time since August, the UK's Ministry of Defence says.

"At least one" Kinzhal was fired toward central Ukraine on December 13, the ministry said, partly corroborating earlier Ukrainian reports.

In its daily intelligence update about the war on Tuesday, the ministry said a military airfield was the likely target.

"In the Ukraine war, Russia has reserved the weapon for what it perceives as high value, well-defended targets," the update said. It added the missile has had a "mixed combat debut."

"Many of its launches have likely missed their intended targets, while Ukraine has also succeeded in intercepting attacks by this supposedly 'undefeatable' system."

The Ukrainian military has claimed in the past that it has successfully intercepted Kinzhal missiles.

Last week, Kyiv said a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet had launched a volley of hypersonic missiles at central and western Ukraine.

There were reports of explosions near the Starokostiantyniv military airfield, which has long been a target of Moscow's military.

Moscow mayor says drone downed

Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, says air defense systems have destroyed a drone over the city.

Sobyanin did not specify whether the unmanned craft was a Ukrainian drone or from where it was launched.

"Air defense forces in the Odintsovo district repelled a drone attack," he said in a statement.

"According to preliminary information, there is no damage or casualties at the site where the debris fell."

"Emergency services specialists are working at the scene."

Moscow airports restrict flights

Two Moscow airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, say they have restricted flights.

The measure is often taken during such drone attacks, which Russia has in the past attributed to Ukraine.

A third Moscow airport, Zhukovsky, was also reported to have taken similar measures.

UN rights chief blasts Russia's failure to protect civilians

United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk has decried an "extensive failure" by Russia to take adequate measures to protect civilians in its war in Ukraine.

He also said there were indications that Russian forces had committed war crimes.

Türk said there were indications of "gross violations of international human rights law, serious violations of international humanitarian law, and war crimes, primarily by the forces of the Russian Federation."

Speaking at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk said these offenses included 142 cases of summary execution of civilians since Russia launched the war.

He added that there had also been enforced disappearances, as well as torture and ill-treatment of detainees, including through sexual violence.

"There has been extensive failure by the Russian Federation to take adequate measures to protect civilians and protect civilian objects against the effects of their attacks," Türk said.

He urged both countries, but particularly Russia, to adhere to international human rights and humanitarian law.

"They must cease the use of explosive weapons with wide-area effects in populated areas, and scrupulously map the location of mines," he said.

"The situation in Ukraine seems to have been added to a litany of continuous suffering, and the world's attention seems jaded by the multiple crises that we face."

Zelenskyy faces end-of-year grilling from press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to take questions from journalists later today at an end-of-year press conference that comes with his military under pressure.

Zelenskyy last week embarked on a tour of Western countries to press for more military and political support.

The president had faced growing domestic discontent before Russia invaded.

His popularity soared as he became the global face of Ukraine's resistance, but the politican is again feeling political pressure at home.

Recent polling shows that the number of Ukrainians who trust Zelensky has dropped to 62% compared to 84% a year ago.

At that time, Ukraine was celebrating gains in the east and south.

The advances from this year's counteroffensive have been much more modest, after months of fighting against entrenched Russian forces.

Zelenskyy has also faced setbacks on the diplomatic front with resistance to his appeals for aid in both the United States and the European Union.

rc/fb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)