North Taiwan predicted to plunge to 8 C on winter solstice

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a new cold front approaches, the mercury is predicted to drop to as low as 8 C in north Taiwan, and snow could fall on higher elevations by the winter solstice (Friday, Dec. 22).

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said the latest European model showed a strong continental cold air mass approaching on Tuesday (Dec. 19). Wu predicted localized brief rain in the north and east as the temperature gradually drops, but little in the way of impact from the front on central and southern Taiwan that day.

Wu predicted temperatures on Tuesday will range between 14-22 C in the north, 15-27 C in the center of the country, 16-29 C in the south, and 14-27 C in the east.

Wu forecasted that the strong continental cold air mass will affect the weather in Taiwan from Wednesday (Dec. 20) to Saturday morning (Dec. 23), with significant rainfall in windward areas and steadily colder temperatures across the week. He predicted that temperatures would reach their lowest on Thursday evening (Dec. 21) and Friday morning.

On Thursday and Friday, Wu forecasted that lows in most of northern Taiwan's flatlands would dip to 9-10 C, and the lowest temperature in some flat areas would plummet to 8 C.

As for whether snowfall will occur in high mountains, Wu said the atmospheric moisture and temperature in high mountains such as Taipingshan and Hehuanshan are at critical conditions for snowfall on Thursday and Friday. Wu said the probability of snowfall is better than that of the previous wave, but with ongoing model adjustments, snowfall remains to be continuously observed.

From Saturday until Sunday (Dec. 24), the cold front will slightly weaken. However, from Sunday night to Monday (Dec. 25), the cold front will strengthen again.

Northern Taiwan will continue to experience cold and wet conditions, while the central and southern parts of the country will be relatively colder in the morning and evening. Wu said it is advisable to remain vigilant and keep warm.

WeatherRisk Director Chia Hsin-hsing (賈新興) wrote on Facebook that from Tuesday afternoon to Monday, conditions will be damp and cold in Hsinchu and areas north, including Yilan. Chia predicted that from late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning, open areas north of Miaoli may experience temperatures of 8 C or below, with Taipei Main Station approaching temperatures near 10 C.

Chia predicted that from late Thursday night to Friday noon, there is a chance of snow or sleet in mountainous areas above 2,000 meters in northern Taiwan, including on Taipingshan, Lalashan, and Shei-Pa National Park.