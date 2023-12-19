China: 6.2 magnitude earthquake leaves over 100 dead

At least 118 people were killed and more than 500 were left injured after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit northwestern China late Monday.

The quake claimed 105 lives in the province of Gansu and another 13 in the neighboring province of Qinghai, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

According to state media reports, 20 people are missing in Haidong city of Qinghai province.

The quake struck Gansu's Jishishan county at 11:59 p.m. local time (1559 GMT) on Monday. It was one of the deadliest earthquakes in China since at least 2014.

The epicenter of the quake was 102 kilometers (63 miles) west-southwest of Gansu's provincial capital city, Lanzhou, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

It struck at a depth of 35 kilometers.

Early on Tuesday, another earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck China's northwestern Xinjiang region, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

China allocates $28m for rescue effort

The earthquake damaged some water and electricity lines and disrupted transportation and communications in the affected regions.

A team has been appointed to assess the extent of damage and provide suggestions for local relief operations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an all-out search and rescue effort, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

China's Finance Ministry and the Emergency Management Ministry on Tuesday allocated 200 million yuan (€25.8 million, $28 million) in natural disaster relief funds to earthquake-hit Gansu and Qinghai provinces, state media reported.

About 2,200 rescue workers as well as professional emergency rescue teams have been sent to the disaster zone, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The affected area is a mountainous region where it is more difficult to provide aid and requires efforts to prevent secondary disasters caused by factors beyond the quake, Xinhua said.

