Taiwan probes defense university professor over cooperation with China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A professor at National Defense University (NDU) is being investigated for having set up a company conducting scientific cooperation with China, reports said Tuesday (Dec. 19).

Ger Ming-der (葛明德) used his son to launch Dexnano Chemicals Technology Co., Ltd., which cooperated with a Chinese company, per CNA. For more than 10 years, the company also conducted its board meetings on the NDU campus, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) alleged.

When she first brought the allegations to the attention of the government on Dec. 11, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) was reportedly furious, using terms such as “treason” and “execution” to describe the case.

Lin on Tuesday accused the NDU of covering up for Ger, who she said had been involved in advanced and highly sensitive technological projects for at least 25 years. The university department’s review committee voted two against one with one abstention not to sack the professor, with one of the opponents a Dexnano board member, Lin said.

The committee decision was later overturned by a more senior university review board, suspending Ger for three months. The NDU said it would cooperate with official investigations and look into the allegations that several of its professors served on the board of Dexnano.