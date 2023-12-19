Flights at Taiwan main airport back to 80% of pre-COVID level

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of flights connecting Taiwan’s main airport to the outside world returned to 80% of levels seen in 2019, before the pandemic, Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC) said on Tuesday (Dec. 19).

Airlines have been resuming previous flight routes and introducing services on new destinations, per CNA. The number of passengers for 2023 crossed 30 million in November, and that number is expected to reach 35 million by the end of this year, according to TIAC.

The regions with the largest increases in passenger traffic to Taoyuan were North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. On Dec. 15, Taiwan welcomed its 6 millionth visitor for 2023, compared to 11 million arrivals per year before the pandemic. The government has set 12 million visitors from overseas as the target for 2024.

TIAC also highlighted special promotions for the Christmas and New Year period. Electronic vouchers obtained through the LINE app give recipients a NT$50 (US$1.59) discount if they spend at least NT$200 at designated airport restaurants and stores.