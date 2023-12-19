Automotive Wiring Harness Market Top Key Leaders, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Revenue Growth And Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

Major Key players- BorgWarner Inc., THB Group, Yazaki Corporation, Nexans, Aptiv PLC, Jiangsu Kyungshin Electronic Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Coroplast Fritz Mller GmbH & Co., BorgWarner Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, Delphi Automotive LLP, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Leoni Ag, Qingdao Sanyun Group, PKC Group, Yura Corporation, Lear Corporation, and other prominent players.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market to Reach US$ 62 Billion by 2028

The global automotive wiring harness market is growing at a high CAGR due to increased investments in automotive production. Additionally, the rising demand for electric vehicles, along with the launch of various advanced features in automobiles are also driving the market forward

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR357

Report Ocean revealed that the automotive wiring harness market was worth USD 46.4 billion in 2021. According to the study, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%, earning revenue of around USD 62.7 billion by the end of 2028. The global automotive wiring harness market is growing at a high rate because of the expanding automobile production capacity and rising demand for electric vehicles across the globe. Additionally, the launch of various advanced features in automobiles is also pushing the market forward. Furthermore, rapid innovations and significant investment in research and development activities are also providing lucrative growth opportunities to the automotive wiring harness market. However, high chances of corrosion in metallic wiring harnesses may act as a huge restraining factor for the automotive wiring harness market.

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market – By Component

Based on components, the global automotive wiring harness market is segmented into connectors, wires, terminals, and others. Among these, the wires segment accounts for the largest market share. Wiring harnesses are complex wire structures that require long lengths of wires, which result in the growth of this segment. Usually, ring terminals and spade terminals are used in the automotive wiring harness. On the other hand, connectors also take up a substantial amount of the market share since they serve as a crucial component in interconnecting the wires to relay the electronic signal.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market – By Material Type

Based on material types, the automotive wiring harness market is grouped into metallic, and optical fiber segments. The metallic segment holds the largest market share. This segment is further classified into copper, aluminum, and other materials. Copper and aluminum are some of the most commonly used materials for wiring harnesses due to their higher conductivity and flexibility. Additionally, copper also eliminates corrosion risks. Consequently, most OEMs such as Sumitomo and 3M prefer this material type, which drives its market growth.

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market – By Transmission Type

Based on transmission types, the global automotive wiring harness market is grouped into data transmission and electrical wiring segments. The electric wiring segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The primary purpose of installing wiring harnesses in vehicles is to run electric power throughout the system, which drives the segments growth. However, the data transmission segment is also projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing installation of sensors and IoT devices in cars and other vehicles.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR357

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the automotive wiring harness market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the automotive wiring harness market in 2021. As automobile production expands in emerging economies like China, Japan, and India, the automobile wiring harness market has tremendous potential in the Asia Pacific. South Korea is also anticipated to emerge as a potential market due to the presence of leading automobile manufacturers, such as Hyundai and Kia. On the other hand, North America also holds a substantial share in the market due to the high concentration of automobile OEMs, such as Ford, GMC, Tesla, etc.

Market Overview

Market Estimates & Forecast by Value, 2018-2022

Market Share & Forecast, by Segment

By Category

General Wires

Heat-Resistant Wires

Shielded Wires

Tubed Wires

By Application

Engine Harness

Chassis Harness

Body & Lighting Harness

HVAC Harness

Dashboard/Cabin Harness

Battery Harness

Seat Harness

Sunroof Harness

Door Harness

By Component

Connectors

Wires

Terminals

Others

By Material Type

Metallic

Copper

Aluminum

Other Materials

Optical Fiber

Plastic Optical Fiber

Glass Optical Fiber

By Transmission Type

Data Transmission

Electrical Wiring

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic negatively halted the growth of the automotive wiring harness market. As the governments of various countries imposed a lockdown, the manufacturers and OEMs had to immediately pause their operations to prevent the COVID-19 spread. This resulted in a sharp decline in the demand for wiring harnesses in the automobile industry. In addition, wiring harness manufacturers are facing a shortage of components to upgrade their wiring harnesses. Because of limited stocks and production they are finding it difficult to cope with expanding automobile production, which is creating a huge demand and supply gap, thereby, inhibiting the market’s growth.

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR357

Table of Contents:

Introduction Report Overview Global Growth Trends Competition Landscape among Key Players Data Segmentation Market Analysis by Region a. North America b. Europe c. Asia-Pacific d. Latin America e. Middle East & Africa Key Players Profiles and Market Analysis Analysts’ Viewpoints and Conclusions Appendix

Key Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Strategic Insights Comprehensive Examination Identification of Growth Prospects Competitive Landscape Evaluation Detailed Profiles of Companies Future Market Projections Industry Analysis Insights into Value Chain

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR357