Indonesia UPS Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend and Forecast to 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

Major Key players- ABB Ltd., General Electric, and Schneider Electric. Among the other prominent players on the market are Eaton Corporation plc, Legrand SA, Vertiv Group Corp., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Tripp Lite, and Riello Elettronica SpA.

Indonesia UPS Market to Grow at 7% in Next Five Years

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR358

Indonesia UPS market is portraying a positive growth rate. The growth of the market is attributed to the demand for continuous power supply and the expansion of end-user industries, including data centers, manufacturing, government, chemical and others. Moreover, the increasing trend towards digitalization and cloud-based services, as well as the growing demand for green UPS systems, are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the Indonesia UPS market

A study recently conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firmReport Ocean revealed that Indonesia UPS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period (2022-2028). Indonesia UPS market is being driven by several factors, including the growing demand for continuous power supply, and growth of end-user industries, such as data centers, IT industry, manufacturing, government, chemical, and others. Moreover, the increasing shift towards digitalization & cloud-based services and growing demand for green UPS systems is expected to present lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Indonesia UPS market during the forecast period.

Growing investment in data centers in Indonesia driving the growth of Indonesia UPS Market

Indonesia is Asia’s third-largest country and is a relatively young market for digital services. The data center market here is expanding very rapidly. The growing number of tech start-ups like Gojek, Tokopedia, and Traveloka, and interest from companies such as STT GDC, Keppel DC, and Princeton Digital Group have led to growing investment in data centers in Indonesia. For instance, in May 2021 ST Telemedia, one of Singapores largest data center operators, announced its expansion in Indonesia.

UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) systems are a must for data centers as they secure uptime of large data centers and provide facility-wide protection for sensitive electronics. Additionally, UPS systems have redundant configurations and dual bus capabilities to ensure that the critical and sensitive electronic devices remain operational without any issues during power disturbances such as blackouts, brownouts, noise interference, sags or surges. As more and more Indonesian people are going online, retailers are switching to online payments. Consequently, the e-commerce market is also growing, and the penetration of cloud services is increasing in the country. Thus, the investment in data centers is growing across the country, thereby driving the growth of the Indonesia UPS market.

Online Segment Dominates the Indonesia UPS Market

Based on types, Indonesia UPS market is grouped into online and offline segments. As of 2021, the online segment dominated the market and held the largest share as it is the preferred option for most applications. In addition, online UPSs deliver high-performance output and protect output loads from input voltage spikes and distortion, a feature that is not provided by offline UPSs. Furthermore, online-type UPS are always on and are preferred by data centers for sensitive electronic devices.

Java Region Dominates Indonesia UPS Market

Based on regions, Indonesia UPS market is segmented into Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, and others. Java dominated the Indonesia UPS market in 2021 due to the presence of several data centers and leading IT players. Moreover, the development of IT infrastructure in the region is also driving its growth. Also supporting the region’s dominant share has been the growing e-commerce segment, increasing digitalization, and cloud services.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR358

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast

By Value (USD Million)

By Volume (Thousand Units)

Market Share & Forecast, 2018-2028

By Power Rating

Less than 5KVA

1kVA-50kVA

1kVA-200kVA

1kVA – 500kVA

1kVA – 800kVA

Above 800kVA

By Type

Online

Offline

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region

Java

Sumatra

Kalimantan

Sulawesi

Others

Impact of COVID-19 on Indonesia UPS Market

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across Indonesia with cases surging exponentially. In response to the government’s lockdown announcement, everything was shut down. There was a significant drop in demand for UPS systems because of the shutdown of the offices. Moreover, companies operating in Indonesia UPS market faced several issues, such as difficulties in procurement of raw materials & products, cash-flow constraints, low availability of labor, and travel restrictions. Meanwhile, while UPS demand from the industrial and commercial segments declined, the demand from the residential segment surged as more companies started working from home (WFH).

Additionally, the recovery of the market in 2021 was halted by the emergence of the second wave of the COVID-19 in the country. The average reported coronavirus cases reached 50,000 per day during the second wave of the COVID-19 with more than 3 million confirmed cases on July 27th, 2021. The increase in vaccination drives and reopening of the market are expected to contribute to the recovery of the Indonesia UPS market. The Omicron variant, however, can hamper the recovery of the market.

Indonesia UPS market is highly fragmented with several major players operating in the market. Moreover, new companies are battling with established players to gain a significant share in the market. Collaboration, merger & acquisitions, partnerships, and launch of new products are some of the strategies adopted by the players operating in Indonesia UPS market to gain an advantage over their competitors.

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR358

Recent Developments

In August 2021, ABB announced that it has successfully delivered Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) PowerWave 33 for IndoKeppel Data Centre 1 (IKDC1) with the help of the local authorized distributor, PT Vektordaya Mekatrika. IndoKeppel Data Centre 1 (IKDC1) is a colocation data center campus in Bogor, Indonesia, located about 35 km south of Jakarta. It will be developed over three phases across a 7-hectare data center campus and will feature approximately 105,300 square feet in its first phase of prime space for servers and cabinets.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Report Overview Global Growth Trends Competition Landscape among Key Players Data Segmentation Market Analysis by Region a. North America b. Europe c. Asia-Pacific d. Latin America e. Middle East & Africa Key Players Profiles and Market Analysis Analysts’ Viewpoints and Conclusions Appendix

Key Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Strategic Insights Comprehensive Examination Identification of Growth Prospects Competitive Landscape Evaluation Detailed Profiles of Companies Future Market Projections Industry Analysis Insights into Value Chain

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR358