Taiwan's Apple Sidra resurrected after 6-month ban

Oceanic Beverages gets green light to resume production, sales of Apple Sidra

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/19 12:07
Bottles of Apple Sidra for sale on store shelf. 

Bottles of Apple Sidra for sale on store shelf.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Oceanic Beverages, the maker of the popular beverage Apple Sidra on Monday (Dec. 18) announced that it had received the green light to resume sales after a six-month ban due to residue found in its bottles.

Oceanic Beverages said the Taoyuan City Department of Public Health had approved the restart of its No. 2 and No. 3 production lines and the sale of Apple Sidra packaged in 600 ml plastic bottles and 300 ml aluminum cans, reported UDN.

Earlier this year, the company faced issues with unidentified white sediment in bottles of its apple soda product. After two inspections by the Taoyuan Department of Public Health revealed deficiencies on May 25, the bureau ordered a temporary suspension of operations at the Pingzhen plant, per Business Today.

The halted production lines accounted for 99% of the company's revenue, essentially leading to a complete shutdown of its operations.

In June, there were reports from employees that the company had unpaid wages. During the peak drink season in July and August, including opportunities during Ghost Month, Oceanic Beverages was at a standstill. As a result, its flagship product, Apple Sidra, had almost completely disappeared from store shelves.

The company said it resumed operations on Nov. 16. After the Taoyuan health department inspected the finished products, it was confirmed that they met the hygiene standards for beverages as well as the control standards set by Oceanic Beverages.
