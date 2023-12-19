Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked four Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 18) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 19).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) activity, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line or entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) during that time.

In addition, one Chinese balloon was detected at 9:09 a.m. on Monday crossing the Taiwan Strait median line, around 124 km (67 nautical miles) northwest of Keelung at an altitude of approximately 4,572 m (15,000 ft). The balloon traveled east and disappeared at 11:52 a.m., the MND said.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 174 military aircraft and 119 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight path of Chinese balloon. (MND image)