Bamboo forest catches fire in Taiwan’s Alishan area

Three fire departments battle hillside forest fire on Indigenous land

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/19 11:23
Bamboo forest on fire in Alishan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire in a bamboo forest broke out in Chiayi’s Alishan Township around 1 p.m. on Monday (Dec. 18).

The Chiayi County Fire Department received a report of the fire and dispatched three teams. Firefighters worked throughout the day in a remote mountainous area, eventually putting out the flames by evening, per UDN.

To prevent a potential resurgence, firefighters were required to remain at the scene well into the night. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The Chiayi County Fire Department said it had responded to a bamboo forest fire near Alishan Township’s Dabang Indigenous Village. Upon arrival, the whole hillside bamboo forest was on fire, with water lines drawn to put out the blaze.

Firefighters noted the wildfire was difficult to access due to rugged, mountainous terrain. The fire department reminded people entering mountainous areas during the dry season in central and southern Taiwan to pay attention to fire safety to avoid triggering forest fires.

The public is also encouraged to report forest fires through a toll-free hotline, 0800-000-930.

