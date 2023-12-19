CAL Fukuoka to Taipei flight delayed for day due to 'system abnormality'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan carrier China Airlines (CAL) is being criticized for being slow to respond to and deal with a long flight delay due to a "system abnormality."

CAL Flight CI117 was scheduled to fly from Fukuoka Airport to Taoyuan Airport on Sunday evening (Dec. 17), but was canceled due to mechanical issues and postponed until Monday afternoon (Dec. 18), reported China Times. The airline has drawn criticism from some of the over 200 passengers for the slow response by ground staff and the protracted process of arranging accommodations.

A passenger surnamed Chen (陳) told the newspaper that the flight was originally scheduled to take off at 8:35 p.m. However, she said that starting from 8:10 p.m. the boarding time was continually delayed.

Chen said when she asked the ground staff when the flight would be departing, they responded by saying in English "as soon as ready." According to Chen, it was not until 9:45 p.m. that CAL staff announced the flight had been canceled, but no further information was provided.

Chen said a lot of waiting and questions followed because no one knew what to do. "There was no water, no food, nothing at all," said Chen.

She and other passengers went to the counter for clarification, but the Japanese ground staff did not speak Chinese or English. She said the passengers were "left dumbfounded."

Eventually, CAL staff announced the airline would subsidize accommodation expenses, with a maximum of 30,000 yen (NT$6,600) per room, as well as covering taxi fares, meals, and other expenses. The flight was later rescheduled for Monday at 2 p.m.

Chen emphasized that it was understandable that the plane failed to fly due to a malfunction, but criticized CAL for its slow response and poor contingency measures. "There was not even one person on site who could speak Chinese," said Chen.

Passengers had to leave the airport, hail taxis, and find hotels in the city. By the time they could rest, it was already past midnight, according to Chen.

The airline responded that Flight CI117 underwent aircraft inspection due to an "aircraft maintenance system abnormality," following standard operating procedures.

Upon confirming the flight status on Sunday night, CAL claimed that it promptly arranged transportation and accommodations for passengers. It said it also provided reimbursement for passengers who handled their expenses.

The airline expressed sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused. It added that if there were any shortcomings in its service, "we sincerely seek your forgiveness."