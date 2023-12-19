3 dead in highway accident in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fatal car accident occurred on a section of National Highway 3 near Zhushan Township, Nantou County, at 10 p.m. on Monday (Dec. 18).

The accident led to a fatality at the scene with two other individuals suffering out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) and losing vital signs upon arriving at the hospital, with another person left seriously injured, per Liberty Times.

The collision occurred at the 246-kilometer marker on the northbound section of National Highway 3. It caused the closure of one lane of the highway, with congestion backing up for one kilometer.

Upon receiving a report of the accident, the Nantou County Fire Department dispatched ambulances to the scene. One woman died at the scene and was not sent to the hospital, while a man in his 50s lost vital signs upon being sent to Nantou Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A girl, aged four, also lost vital signs while being sent to nearby Chu Shang Show Chwan Hospital, and after unsuccessful resuscitation, died. A woman, aged 60, was left in serious condition after being sent to the same hospital.

A preliminary investigation by the National Highway Police found the accident was caused by an initial collision of two cars, later impacting two other vehicles. The identities of the three dead and one injured are currently being investigated by the National Highway Police.