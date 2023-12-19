The Curtain Expert Revolutionises Home Comfort With The Launch of Zen Zip Blinds

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2023 - The Curtain Expert is proud to announce the launch of its latest breakthrough product - Zen Zip Blinds. Crafted specifically for Singapore's unpredictable weather, Zen Zip Blinds offer a revolutionary solution to combat extreme heat, thunderous rains, and escalating electrical bills.



Unlike traditional zip blinds in Singapore, the Zen Zip Blinds system goes beyond mere window coverings. Designed to shield one's home from Singapore's climatic fluctuations, it acts as a formidable barrier against the elements. By preventing rain from reaching one's balcony and effectively blocking up to 90% of unwanted heat when fully deployed, these blinds become an indispensable asset in regulating interior temperatures and reducing reliance on energy-hungry cooling or heating systems.



Zen Zip Blinds combine top-notch functionality with a sleek look and easy operation. They are designed to effortlessly blend with different architectural styles, elevating the aesthetic of any living space. Not only do these blinds enhance comfort indoors, but they also offer substantial cost savings over time by minimising the reliance on heating or cooling systems.



The AOK motor integrated into the Zen Zip Outdoor Blinds enhances their smart home capabilities. This motor allows seamless connectivity, enabling direct integration with the Tuya app. With features like obstacle detection, Zigbee functionality, bi-directional feedback, scene control, and timer mode, AOK brings intelligent automation to your outdoor blinds, creating a more convenient and connected living experience.



The Curtain Expert is a reputable curtain and blinds company in Singapore that offers a range of high-quality window coverings. Their extensive range includes zip blinds, roller blinds, soundproof curtains, motorised curtains and more. As a trusted name in the industry with over 10 years of experience in manufacturing, supplying and installing window coverings, The Curtain Expert seeks to provide durable yet aesthetically-pleasing products for both commercial and residential properties.



With the launch of their new Zen Zip Blinds system, The Curtain Expert hopes to uphold their commitment to ensure that families across the country experience comfort in their homes all year round.



For more information, please visit https://www.thecurtainexpert.com/.



Hashtag: #TheCurtainExpert #CurtainAndBlinds



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.