Death toll rises to 111 after earthquake in China's Gansu

At least 111 people were killed and more than 230 injured after an earthquake hit the Gansu-Qinghai border region in China on Tuesday, according to reports by state media.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had pegged the earthquake at magnitude 6.1. Chinese state media said the quake was registered at 6.2 magnitude.

The quake occurred at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles) with its epicentre 102 km west-southwest of Gansu's provincial capital city, Lanzhou, EMSC said. Official reports have not stated whether there are any missing people in the quake's aftermath.

The official Xinhua news agency said the epicentre was 5 km from the border between the two northwestern provinces, reporting that strong tremors were felt in many parts of Qinghai province.

China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief and Ministry of Emergency Management have activated a level-IV disaster relief emergency, Xinhua reported.

As the disaster area is in a high-altitude region where the weather is cold, rescue efforts are working to prevent secondary disasters caused by factors beyond the quake, Xinhua said.