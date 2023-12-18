NBA star DeMarcus Cousins joins Taiwan Beer Leopards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four-time NBA All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins has become a member of the T1 League's Taiwan Beer Leopards and is expected to debut in late January.

On its Facebook page on Monday (Dec. 18), the Taiwan Beer Leopards announced that Cousins, 33, had officially joined the team. The organization billed Cousins as a multiple All-Star selection, a gold-medal member of Team USA, and "one of the most versatile scoring centers in NBA history."

Leopards Chief Operating Officer Johnny Yen (顏行書) was quoted in the post as saying, "I believe that with Cousins' extensive experience and outstanding offensive abilities accumulated in the NBA, he will bring a super boost to the fighting strength of the Taiwan Beer Clouded Leopards' on the court."

The team's CEO Johnny Chang (張建偉) was cited in the post as stating: "Being able to invite Cousins to perform in Taiwan is a big plus for the team's strength and the entire basketball scene I believe his all-round skills can bring a different kind of chemistry to the Leopards. Please stay tuned!"

Cousins is expected to arrive in Taiwan in mid-January and is scheduled to make his debut at the Leopards' home court, the Taoyuan Arena. The franchise stated that fans are welcome to come and support the team during its home games on Jan. 20, 21, 27, and 28, with Jan. 20 being his first game with the team.

According to the team, the former NBA star is already gearing up for his debut in Taiwan. It cited Cousins as saying through his agency that he is looking forward to coming to Taiwan to meet his fans and is eager to start contributing to the team.