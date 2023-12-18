Automotive Elastomers Market 2023 Poised for Record-Breaking Revenue Growth in the Coming Years

[Market Analysis Update, 2023-2032] Explore an extensive and detailed analysis of the Automotive Elastomers Market in our latest report, spanning over 200 pages. Gain valuable insights into the current status and emerging trends of the global market. The report offers a comprehensive review of key players within the competitive landscape, accompanied by a thorough discussion of market segments. Ask For Free Sample Report

Key Report Features:

Market Dynamics : Explore the market’s characteristics, size, and growth trajectory, including segmentation and regional breakdowns.

: Explore the market’s characteristics, size, and growth trajectory, including segmentation and regional breakdowns. Competitive Landscape : Gain a comprehensive view of the industry’s competitive scenario, market shares, and strategic trends.

: Gain a comprehensive view of the industry’s competitive scenario, market shares, and strategic trends. Post-COVID-19 Impact : Our report provides a thorough pre-and post-COVID-19 outbreak analysis, outlining the market’s current situation by region.

: Our report provides a thorough pre-and post-COVID-19 outbreak analysis, outlining the market’s current situation by region. Market Definition : Understand the market’s scope, defining factors, and regional opportunities.

: Understand the market’s scope, defining factors, and regional opportunities. Sales and Revenue Analysis : Get insights into regional market opportunities and assess sales and revenue distribution by region.

: Get insights into regional market opportunities and assess sales and revenue distribution by region. Manufacturing Cost Analysis : Explore the industrial chain, assess manufacturing costs, and understand key factors influencing market dynamics.

: Explore the industrial chain, assess manufacturing costs, and understand key factors influencing market dynamics. Market Effect Factors Analysis : Dive into factors affecting the market, influencing trends, and shaping the post-COVID-19 landscape.

: Dive into factors affecting the market, influencing trends, and shaping the post-COVID-19 landscape. Forecasting: Benefit from Automotive Elastomers Market size forecasts, utilizing market data, graphs, statistics, tables, and visual representations for enhanced business intelligence.

Global Automotive Elastomers Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The Elastomers are materials that are used in place of rubber in a wide range of applications, from high-performance fluor elastomers for automotive use to thermoset rubber polymers. These polymers work as substitutes in high temperatures and chemical additives. It fulfills the requirements for automotive applications for flexibility, sealing, durability, and reliability. The material’s flexibility is considered. The key factor driving the market growth of Automotive Elastomers is rising automotive industry. Thus, creates the lucrative demand for the market during forecast period. For instance, according to German Trade and Invest, German automobile manufactures produced over 16 million vehicles in 2019 which was up from 15 million in year 2015. Also, as per the Federal Statistical Office, Germany manufactured around 328,000 all automobiles worth USD 14.71 billion in 2021.

The number of automobiles sold increased by 85.8% year over year and by 268.0% year over year in 2019. Another factor driving the growth of the automotive elastomers market is the inclination of several tier 1 automotive component suppliers to use elastomers to reduce the size and weight of their products. Additionally, the growing focus on reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions by reducing engines is boosting the demand for automotive elastomers. In addition to helping vehicles resist exceptionally high temperatures and chemical attack, it also helps in achieving more horsepower. Also, growing development of new grades of automotive elastomers anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, fluctuating raw material prices and high cost involved in processing of high-temperature elastomers impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Automotive Elastomers Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand from the automotive and transportation industry. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as attributed to technological advancement in the country, rising disposable incomes, and demand for new vehicles would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Automotive Elastomers Market across the North American region.

Major market players included in this report are:

3M Company

ARLANXEO

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corporation

JSR Corporation

Kraiburg TEP GmbH & Co. Kg

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Natural Rubbers (NR)

Butyl Elastomers (IIR)

Butadiene (BR) (Polybutadiene) Elastomers

Ethylene-propylene (EPM/EPDM) Elastomers

Polyisoprene (IR) Elastomers

Nitrile (NBR) Elastomers

Silicones (Q)

Others

By Application

Tire

Non-tire

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Our Automotive Elastomers Market Report is divided into several chapters to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market.

Chapter 1 includes the scope of the report, research methodology, and other relevant information regarding the report’s contents.

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary, including the global Automotive Elastomers market size, sales and revenue, and compound annual growth rate (CAGR). It also includes the Automotive Elastomers market size by region, type, and application, historical data from 2018 to 2023, and a forecast until 2032.

Chapter 3 focuses on Automotive Elastomers sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 4 presents global Automotive Elastomers sales and revenue by region and country. It provides country-specific data and market value analysis for regions including the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapters 5 through 8 delve deeper into the market, focusing on sales segments by country and type for each region including the Americas, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 9 analyzes current market trends, market forecasts, opportunities, and economic trends that may affect the future of the marketplace.

Chapter 10 examines the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market.

Chapter 11 explores sales channels, distributors, and customers.

Chapter 12 presents a world forecast review for geographic regions.

Chapter 13 analyzes key players in the market.

Chapter 14 provides research findings and a conclusion.

Our Automotive Elastomers Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this industry.

