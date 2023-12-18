Webtoons Market 2023 Predicted to Achieve the Highest Revenue Growth by 2032

[Market Analysis Update, 2023-2032] Explore an extensive and detailed analysis of the Webtoons Market in our latest report, spanning over 200 pages. Gain valuable insights into the current status and emerging trends of the global market. The report offers a comprehensive review of key players within the competitive landscape, accompanied by a thorough discussion of market segments. Ask For Free Sample Report

Global Webtoons Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2032.

The Webtoons or webcomics can be defined as an animated cartoon or series of comic strips published online and can be accessed through different devices such as Smartphones, Laptops, and Smart Televisions etc. Unlike traditional comics and newspapers which are read from left to right, webtoons are read top to bottom. The rising penetration of smartphones and e readers worldwide and growing penetration of digital comics as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – during 2020, the market size of digital comics in Japan was estimated at USD 520 million and the market further increased to USD 3080 million in 2021. Further, as per Statista estimates – during 2020, the global e-reader market was estimated at USD 18.13 million, and it is projected to reach USD 23.12 billion by 2026. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic collaboration and new product launches to leverage the growing adoption of Webtoons.

For instance, in August 2021, USA based Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s DC Entertainment collaborated with Webtoon, a subsidiary of South Korean Internet giant Naver to bring DC characters into the world of webcomics. Initially the webcomics would be available in English language only and would be translated into other languages. Moreover, in April 2022, Kakao Entertainment unveiled its Kakao Webtoon service in Indonesia. Through thus new service the company would offer own new content, highlighting works that are seeing high views in Korea. Also, growing adoption of mobile cellular subscription coupled with increasing internet penetration worldwide are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness towards webtoons in emerging countries impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Webtoons Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising popularity of webtoons and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of e-readers and rising number of collaboration activities between leading market players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Webtoons Market across the Asia pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Nhn Comico Corp

Sidewalk Group

Marvel Unlimited

Naver Webtoon Corp

Kakao Corp.

Lezhin Entertainment

Tappytoon

Bomtoon

Daum Webtoon And Company

Izneo Webtoon

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Comedy

Action

Sci-Fic

Horror

Romance

By Revenue Model

Subscription Based

Adds bases

By Application

Mobile

Laptop

Tablets

Television

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

