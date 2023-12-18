Unmanned Traffic Management Market 2023 Expected to Experience a Surge in Revenue Growth in the Next Decade

[Market Analysis Update, 2023-2032] Explore an extensive and detailed analysis of the Unmanned Traffic Management Market in our latest report, spanning over 200 pages. Gain valuable insights into the current status and emerging trends of the global market. The report offers a comprehensive review of key players within the competitive landscape, accompanied by a thorough discussion of market segments. Ask For Free Sample Report

Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

The Unmanned Traffic Management or unmanned aircraft system traffic management (UTM) refers to an air traffic management ecosystem being developed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), other federal partner agencies, and as well as leading aviation players for autonomously managing the operations of unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The UTM system would be intended for integration of drones safely and efficiently in low-altitude airspace. The rising expansion of drone industry worldwide and increasing demand for effective surveillance system as well as recent Strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, the revenue in commercial drone sector was estimated at USD 22 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 41.4 billion by 2026. Furthermore, strategic collaboration from leading market players and government authorities would influence the growth of Unmanned Traffic Management market.

For instance, in July 2019, Lausanne, Switzerland based Aerospace company Involi and US based digital airspace and automation company AirMap announced collaboration to jointly offer a pre-integrated UTM and Air Traffic Awareness solution for safe, efficient, and scalable drone operations. Moreover, in July 2022, European Union (EU) approved a European consortium coordinated by Future Mobility Campus Ireland (FMCI) in Shannon to develop aerial Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) systems. FMCI and its partners would work towards development of Europe’s unmanned flight ecosystem in a three-year project that includes Shannon Group, the Irish Aviation Authority, Collins Aerospace (Ireland and France), Dublin-based Avtrain, Manna and Deepblue in Italy. Also, growing adoption of drones in commercial applications coupled with rising technological advancement in transportation systems are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a government regulations and technological challenges in implementation of UTM impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Unmanned Traffic Management Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of strategic collaborations and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of drone industry and rising urbanization in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Unmanned Traffic Management Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Airbus

Altitude Angle

Droniq GmbH

Intelligent Automation

Leonardo SpA

OneSky

PrecisionHawk Inc

Thales Group

Terra Drone Corporation

Unifly NV

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Application

Agriculture and Forestry

Logistics and Transportation

Surveillance and Monitoring

By End User

Drone Operators or Pilots

Recreational Users

Airports

Emergency Service and Local Authorities

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

