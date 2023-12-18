Starlux launches direct flights from Taipei to San Francisco

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starlux Airlines (星宇航空) on Saturday (Dec. 16) kicked off its direct service from Taipei to San Francisco with Starlux Chair Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) piloting the flight.

Starlux Airlines officially launched its maiden direct flight to San Francisco on Saturday, marking the airline's second North American route. The 274 passengers on board the flight were joined by the "Peanuts" characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown in the form of mascots in the departure lounge and stuffed dolls on their seats, reported UDN.

StarLux Airlines said passengers on the flight received special gifts such as a Snoopy hardshell storage bag. From now until May 20, 2024, passengers departing from Taipei to San Francisco in all classes will receive a limited edition Snoopy-themed luggage tag.



Giant stuffed Snoopy seen riding between passengers on maiden flight to San Francisco. (Starlux Airlines photo)

An Airbus A350 will service the route with 306 total seats, including four first-class seats, 26 business class seats, 36 premium economy class seats, and 240 economy class seats. Initially, flights will depart at 11:30 p.m. from Taoyuan Airport every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday and land in San Francisco at 6:15 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

The flight time from TPE to SFO will take 12 hours and 10 minutes, according to the airline. Return flights will depart from San Francisco at 11:40 p.m. local time and arrive at Taoyuan at 5:30 a.m. Taiwan time.

Starlux Airlines launched its first destination in the U.S., Los Angeles, on April 26. There is currently one flight per day on the TPE to LAX route.

In addition, Seattle is planned to be Starlux’s third U.S. destination. The launch date will depend on the delivery schedule of the new aircraft, but the airline said it believes it can begin operating the route in mid-2024.

On Jan. 18, 2024, Starlux will start operating flights to Chiangmai, Thailand. It will also start running flights out of Taichung City in the second quarter of next year.