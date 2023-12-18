US considering stationing fewer permanent jet fighters in Okinawa

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. is planning on resuming the stationing of permanent combat jets at its base in Okinawa, but with fewer planes, Nikkei Asia reported on Monday (Dec. 18).

In 2022, the U.S. Air Force started a phased withdrawal of about 48 F-15 Eagle jet fighters that were permanently assigned to Kadena Air Base on the main island in Okinawa, Japan, the report said. The U.S. currently sends F-35, F-22, and other fighters to Kadena on a rotational basis.

“I would not expect us to go with rotational forces in perpetuity,” General Kenneth Wilsbach, commander of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces, told Nikkei Asia on Dec. 13. Wilsbach did not mention a time frame for permanently deploying fighters. Congressional sources told the outlet that the Air Force plans to station 36 F-15EX jets at Kadena.

When asked if Kadena had less tactical value because it could be a possible target due to its proximity to China in the event of a conflict, Wilsbach said to Nikkei Asia it “is becoming even more important” for a fast response. “If they’re shooting weapons at us at Kadena, then we could be projecting power from Kadena Air Base,” he added.

“Our agile combat employment philosophy and strategy disperse aircraft away from Kadena,” he said, allowing jet fighters to continue to launch air operations and avoid missile strikes in a conflict by rapidly relocating from Okinawa to other positions in the western Pacific.

In a shift from post-Cold War tactics, the U.S. Air Force has expanded access to bases in the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, and Australia, to spread aircraft out from bases in Okinawa and other positions that could be targets of China’s precision strikes.

Having rotational deployments could create a lack of jet fighters between rotations and do not guarantee a permanent presence, which could make the U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific look weak, according to experts cited by Nikkei Asia.

The U.S. Air Force did not respond to a Nikkei Asia request for comment on Kadena deployment plans.

Wilsbach said the U.S. could also consider sending next-generation drones to Okinawa. He added drones do not necessarily have to be stationed in the same place as manned aircraft and could fly in from other locations. He noted drones can carry out several types of missions, including strikes, intelligence gathering, jamming, and decoys.

However, Representative Rob Wittman, vice chair of the House Armed Services Committee, told Nikkei Asia that the drones would not be operational in mass until the end of the decade, so would not be relevant if a conflict were to break out in the Taiwan Strait in the late 2020s.