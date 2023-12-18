Feast on snow crab, grilled miso halibut at Le Meridien Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Le Meridien Taipei Hotel's restaurant Latest Recipe is embarking on a culinary journey to Japan with its "Winter Washoku Matsuri," also known as the Japanese food festival, featuring authentic tavern dishes, delectable snacks, and exquisite desserts.

Seafood enthusiasts will be captivated by the chargrilled snow crab legs, where succulent meat basks in the creamy embrace of lemon, garlic, and herbs. Kyoto's traditional Saikyo Yaki halibut, bathed in a sweet miso marinade, emerges from the grill adorned in a golden-brown char, showcasing the fish's natural sweetness.

Beyond the grill, Gifu prefecture's Japanese hackberry leaf with beef uses flank steak nestled on fragrant herbs, achieving a touch of smoky allure. Kagoshima specialty presents thinly sliced rib-eye strips, dipped in sauce, then slow-grilled to melt-in-your-mouth bliss.

For a sweet finale, immerse yourself in Japan's classic summer treat – sakura mizutaki, which offers a refreshing taste with sakura blossoms and jelly. Alternatively, indulge in a slice of the light sesame chiffon cake, or a steaming bowl of green tea and adzuki bean sweet soup.

The buffet's prices cater to varying schedules and budgets. Weekday afternoon tea and lunch offer the best value, featuring the full menu at NT$1,090+10% (US$38) and NT$1,690+10% respectively.

(Taiwan News, Lyla Liu video)