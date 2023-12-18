Assisted Walking Devices Market Trends and Players Set to Propel Growth from 2023 to 2032

Global Assisted Walking Devices Market Overview
The global Assisted Walking Devices market, valued at approximately $$ billion in 2022, is set for substantial growth, with an expected healthy growth rate exceeding $% over the forecast period 2023-2032. Assisted walking devices, including canes, crutches, and walkers, play a crucial role in supporting individuals with mobility challenges, offering benefits such as improved stability, reduced lower-limb loading, and assistance with movement.
Market Drivers
- Geriatric Population and Prevalence of Target Diseases: The growing geriatric population, coupled with an increase in the prevalence of conditions like arthritis and Parkinson’s disease, is a significant driver for market growth.
- Global Surgical Operation Numbers: The rise in the overall number of surgical operations globally contributes to the demand for assisted walking devices during the rehabilitation process.
- Government and Private Initiatives: Financial assistance and initiatives launched by government and private organizations to promote the use of assistive mobility devices are expected to drive market growth.
- Technological Advancements: Established players in the industry continuously launch modifications and new product designs to maintain a competitive advantage and address unmet needs.
Market Challenges
- Higher Cost of Walking Assist Devices: The higher cost associated with purchasing assisted walking devices may hinder sales, particularly in regions with cost-sensitive consumers.
Regional Analysis
North America Dominance: North America holds the highest revenue in the market, attributed to the large geriatric population, advanced healthcare facilities, and well-developed reimbursement policies in the region.
Asia Pacific Growth: Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate, driven by a daunting geriatric population in countries like China, India, and Japan, increasing prevalence of chronic deformities, rising healthcare expenditures, and growing disposable incomes.
Key Market Players
- Medline Industries Karman
- Benmor Medical
- Briggs Healthcare
- Carex Health Brands
- TOPRO
- Invacare Corporation
- Drive Medical Design
- Eurovema AB
- HUMAN CARE
Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
- Canes
- Crutches
- Walkers
- Gait Trainers
By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of the World
