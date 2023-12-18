Assisted Walking Devices Market Trends and Players Set to Propel Growth from 2023 to 2032

Global Assisted Walking Devices Market Overview

The global Assisted Walking Devices market, valued at approximately $$ billion in 2022, is set for substantial growth, with an expected healthy growth rate exceeding $% over the forecast period 2023-2032. Assisted walking devices, including canes, crutches, and walkers, play a crucial role in supporting individuals with mobility challenges, offering benefits such as improved stability, reduced lower-limb loading, and assistance with movement.

Market Drivers

Geriatric Population and Prevalence of Target Diseases: The growing geriatric population, coupled with an increase in the prevalence of conditions like arthritis and Parkinson’s disease, is a significant driver for market growth. Global Surgical Operation Numbers: The rise in the overall number of surgical operations globally contributes to the demand for assisted walking devices during the rehabilitation process. Government and Private Initiatives: Financial assistance and initiatives launched by government and private organizations to promote the use of assistive mobility devices are expected to drive market growth. Technological Advancements: Established players in the industry continuously launch modifications and new product designs to maintain a competitive advantage and address unmet needs.

Market Challenges

Higher Cost of Walking Assist Devices: The higher cost associated with purchasing assisted walking devices may hinder sales, particularly in regions with cost-sensitive consumers.

Regional Analysis

North America Dominance: North America holds the highest revenue in the market, attributed to the large geriatric population, advanced healthcare facilities, and well-developed reimbursement policies in the region.

Asia Pacific Growth: Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate, driven by a daunting geriatric population in countries like China, India, and Japan, increasing prevalence of chronic deformities, rising healthcare expenditures, and growing disposable incomes.

Key Market Players

Medline Industries Karman Benmor Medical Briggs Healthcare Carex Health Brands TOPRO Invacare Corporation Drive Medical Design Eurovema AB HUMAN CARE

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Canes

Crutches

Walkers

Gait Trainers

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Rest of the World

