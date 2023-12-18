India Online Grocery Market Growth, Research Scope, Advance Technology and Innovations by 2032 | CAGR of 37.10%

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

India Online Grocery Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 37.10% in the Forecast Period

India online grocery market is growing at a high CAGR because of the changing lifestyle of working consumers and time constraints they are facing for grocery shopping along with an increasing number of online grocery platforms and websites such as BigBasket, JioMart, etc

Report Ocean, revealed that the India online grocery market was worth USD 3.8 billion in the year 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.10%, earning revenue of around USD 34.6 billion by the end of 2028. The India online grocery market is flourishing at a high rate owing to the changing lifestyle of working consumers and time constraints they are facing for grocery shopping along with an increasing number of online grocery platforms and websites such as BigBasket, JioMart, etc. Furthermore, growing penetration of smartphones and the use of online payment modes such as UPI, etc., are also influencing the growth of the India online grocery market.

Increasing Penetration of Online Payment Methods and Platforms is Driving the India Online Grocery Market Growth

The rising penetration of smartphones among Indian consumers is boosting the use of mobile wallets and other online payment methods such as UPI. The online grocery platforms allow its customers to make payments through online payment apps such as Paytm, GooglePay, PhonePe, etc., as well as debit/credit cards and internet banking. Furthermore, several e-grocery platforms also have tie-ups with banks and mobile wallets which offer attractive deals and discounts to their customers. These factors are significantly driving the growth of the India online grocery market.

Enhanced Last-Mile Delivery Capabilities is Presenting Lucrative Growth Opportunities for the Market

Several online grocery stores are emerging in India that are increasingly offering 10-minute delivery to their customers to attract them. Platforms such as Zepto, blinkit, etc., have already established themselves with the USP of 10 minute delivery among their target market. Other players are also entering this service type. Grofers, for instance, recently announced to be starting 10-minute delivery to assist customers during their last-minute needs. This is anticipated to drive the India online grocery market in the forecast period.

India Online Grocery Market – By Payment

Based on payment, the India online grocery market is segmented into online and offline (cash on delivery). The online payment method accounts for the largest market share owing to the increasing acceptance of debit/credit cards as a mode of payment and the rising popularity of online payment platforms such as Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, etc., among Indian consumers. However, offline payment also covers a substantial market share as it allows the expansion of online grocery in rural areas as well with the unbanked population.

Impact of COVID-19 on India Online Grocery Market

The India online grocery market witnessed tremendous growth post the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the country. The lockdown restrictions hindered the supply chains for food items and panic buying among customers also created a huge shortage of products in the stores. Furthermore, the customers were reluctant to visit in-person to stores for grocery shopping due to the risk of virus transmission. In such a scenario, online grocery platforms emerged as an effective solution for the needs of grocery shopping among consumers. This trend is anticipated to surge in this post lockdown period as well.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the India online grocery market are Amazon India Pvt. Ltd., UrDoorstep eRetail Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Nature’s Basket Ltd., Spencer’s Retail, Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Retail Ltd. (Reliance Fresh), Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. (Paytm Mall), and other prominent players.

The India online grocery market is highly consolidated with the presence of a limited number of industry participants. The companies are focusing on offering all sorts of grocery products to boost their sales and gain a competitive edge. They are also investing in geographical expansion and improving their distribution channels. The adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the India online grocery market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the India online grocery market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

