Dairy Alternatives Market Trends, Latest Techniques, Key Segments And Geography Forecasts Till 2032 | CAGR of 10.2%

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

Dairy Alternatives Market to Grow to USD 47 Billion by 2028

Global dairy alternatives market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increasing disposable income of the customers and changing lifestyles and eating habits along with increasing awareness of animal cruelty in the dairy industry

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR325

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the dairy alternatives market was worth USD 24.1 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%, earning revenue of around USD 47.4 billion by the end of 2028. The market is flourishing at a high rate owing to the increasing disposable income of the customers and changing lifestyles and eating habits. The rising demand for dairy alternatives is also attributed to increasing awareness of animal cruelty in the dairy industry. Furthermore, increasing launches of a wide range of dairy alternative products along with easy availability through online stores and supermarkets, and hypermarkets is also playing a crucial factor in driving the market growth.

Increasing Consciousness Towards Animal Cruelty is Boosting the Dairy Alternatives Market

Consumers are increasingly becoming conscious of what they are consuming and how their consumption is affecting the environment. They are becoming more aware of the animal cruelty happening in the dairy industry. According to Animal Equality India, the milk-producing animals only produce milk for their off-springs. Therefore, they are forcefully impregnated every year, which runs in a cycle of cruelty. Furthermore, a dairy farm produces greenhouse gasses emissions that contribute to climate change. This is prompting the shift towards dairy alternatives.

Dairy Alternatives Market – By Formulation

Based on formulation, the dairy alternatives market is segmented into flavored and plain. The plain dairy alternatives segment accounts for the largest market share in 2021 owing to the working-class population being the major target of this market. The dairy alternatives such as milk or butter are meant for regular consumption, due to which plain products are being preferred by the consumers. However, the flavored segment is anticipated to register a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Dairy Alternatives Market – By Application

Based on application, the dairy alternatives market is segmented into milk, ice creams, yogurt, cheese, creamers, and other applications. The milk segment holds the largest market share in 2021 owing to the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance among the population and the demand for milk for the nutritional needs of the body. The dairy alternatives milk is rich in vitamins and minerals as well as is low in fat. Furthermore, they also have a healthy combination of mono- and polyunsaturated fats and are perfect for people with a slow digestive system.

?

Dairy Alternatives Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the dairy alternatives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several reports reveal that the prevalence of lactose intolerance is highest in East Asian countries such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, etc. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for dairy alternative products in the forecast period. Furthermore, brands are increasingly launching new products into potential markets such as India, Thailand, Vietnam, etc., which will boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR325

Impact of COVID-19 on Dairy Alternatives Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak provided lucrative growth opportunities to the dairy alternatives market. Although the market was initially halted due to lockdown restrictions and obstruction in the distribution channels, which created a huge shortage of supplies in the supermarkets/hypermarkets and online stores. However, the surge in consumer awareness towards zoonotic diseases post the pandemic prompted them to limit or stop their animal products consumption, which resulted in a dramatic surge in the demand for dairy alternatives products. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness during the pandemic also favored the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the dairy alternatives market are The Hain Celestial, Blue Diamond Growers, SunOpta, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, Danone, Freedom Foods Group, Earths Own Food Company, Triballat Noyal, Valsoia S.P.A, Panos Brands, Melt Organic, Oatly, Living Harvest Foods, Ripple Foods, Kite Hill, Califia Farms, Hudson River Foods Inc., Daiya Foods Inc., and other prominent players.

The dairy alternatives market is still consolidated with the presence of a few players since the industry is relatively new and expanding. Therefore, new entrants are welcoming in this market and have substantial growth opportunities. The companies constantly launch new products to cater to the taste needs of their customers and boost their sales. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Source

Soya

Almond

Coconut

Oats

Rice

Hemp

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Health Food Stores

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Application

Milk

Yogurt

Ice creams

Cheese

Creamers

Others

By Formulation

Flavored

Plain

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR325

Dont miss the business opportunity of the dairy alternatives market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the dairy alternatives market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the dairy alternatives market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Report Overview Global Growth Trends Competition Landscape among Key Players Data Segmentation Market Analysis by Region a. North America b. Europe c. Asia-Pacific d. Latin America e. Middle East & Africa Key Players Profiles and Market Analysis Analysts’ Viewpoints and Conclusions Appendix

Key Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Strategic Insights Comprehensive Examination Identification of Growth Prospects Competitive Landscape Evaluation Detailed Profiles of Companies Future Market Projections Industry Analysis Insights into Value Chain

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR325