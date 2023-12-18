Skin Excision Market Competitive Landscape and Growth Potential of Market Leaders 2023-2032

[Market Analysis Update, 2023-2032] Explore an extensive and detailed analysis of the Skin Excision Market in our latest report, spanning over 200 pages. Gain valuable insights into the current status and emerging trends of the global market. The report offers a comprehensive review of key players within the competitive landscape, accompanied by a thorough discussion of market segments. Ask For Free Sample Report

Global Skin Excision Market is valued at approximately USD 27.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Skin excision is a procedure include Brow lift, Mastopexy, Rhytidectomy, Brachioplasty, Thigh lift, Neck lift, Abdominoplasty, and others. Skin excision procedures are staged in hospitals and clinics by board-certified surgeons. The rising elderly population, rising obesity rates, and rising aesthetic consciousness are driving the market expansion of skin excision. The skin excision method has changed in a short period of time due to increased demand, rising discretionary income, increased awareness and adoption of cosmetic procedures, technological advancements in surgical devices, advances in drugs and therapies, the availability of qualified surgeons, and improved healthcare facilities. According to ISAPS report 2020, 92.0 percent of total abdominoplasty (Tummy Tuck) procedures were accomplished on females, totaling about 703,778 procedures. According to a survey conducted by the World Obesity Federation Global Obesity Observatory, approximately 23.4 percent of adults in India were obese between 2019 and 2021. However, high cost of treatment is expected to hamper the market growth. Increasing aesthetic consciousness is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Skin Excision market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market. The high segment share can be attributed to the availability of experienced surgeons and high adoption rates for advanced technology. Because of the high awareness and adoption of cosmetic treatments in Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Braga Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Institute

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group

Nazarian Plastic Surgery

Charlotte: Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology

Bella Sante MD Cosmetic and Laser Clinic

American Hospital of Paris Plastic Surgery Unit

Medbelle- Bloomsbury Way

MACS Cosmetic Clinic

Munich University Hospital

Vive Cosmetic Surgery Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Procedure Type:

Brachioplasty

Mastopexy

Rhytidectomy

Panniculectomy

Thigh Lift

Tummy Tuck

Neck Lift

Brow Lift

Breast Reduction

By End-use:

Hospitals

Clinics

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

