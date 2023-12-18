Saudi Arabia Hand Sanitizer Market by Share, Size, Future Trends and Future Scope Including Top Players by 2023-2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

Saudi Arabia Hand Sanitizer Market to Grow at around 9% during 2022 2028

Saudi Arabia hand sanitizer market is expected to continue growing on account of rising awareness about personal hygiene and increasing health concerns due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic..

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean revealed that the Saudi Arabia Hand Sanitizer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period (2022-2028). Saudi Arabia is the largest market for hand sanitizers due to a high per capita healthcare expenditure and growing awareness about the benefits of hand hygiene. Additionally, the rising awareness of personal hygiene among consumers due to the increase in infectious diseases is the primary driver fueling Saudi Arabias hand sanitizer market’s growth. Additionally, the WHO has recommended using hand sanitizers for self-prevention, resulting in a rise in consumption of hand sanitizers.

Rising consumer awareness of organic and chemical-free hand sanitizers

In the wake of the pandemic, hand sanitizers are becoming an essential product as a great alternative to soap and water. Hand sanitizers are gaining a greater share of market share due to efforts of key manufacturers in making organic and chemical-free sanitizers. Furthermore, attempts for innovative product designs, diverse color combinations, and various aromas are expected to boost demand for hand sanitizers. Unilever, for instance, is a major consumer goods company that sells a variety of personal care products. Hand Sanitizer Mild Care, Hand Sanitizer Nature, Hand Sanitizer Active Fresh, and Total 10 Immunity Boosting Anti-Bacterial Hand Sanitizer are some of the leading products offered by Unilever. The company has been active in Saudi Arabia markets through its subsidiaries.

Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Hand Sanitizer Market

The unexpected outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the expansion of the hand sanitizer market in Saudi Arabia. Hand sanitizer companies have seen increased investments driven by rapid population growth and concerns about diseases such as COVID-19, Ebola, H1N1, SARS, Influenza, and Avian flu. This has benefited the region’s entire hand sanitizer production industry and associated disinfectant products. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also emphasizes the importance of maintaining hand hygiene by using alcohol-based hand sanitizers (ABHS) that contain at least 60% alcohol (also referred to as ethanol or ethyl alcohol). The WHO’s approval, together with other government rules and recommendations, has sparked a surge in demand for alcohol-based hand sanitizers throughout the region.

Additionally, in April 2020, the Saudi Food & Drug Authority FDA had warned against using three hand sanitizer gels. It has been determined by the SFDA that most of these products contain excessive amounts of Methanol (Methanol) and contain less than the permitted limits of Isopropyl alcohol (Isopropanol) and Ethyl alcohol (Ethanol). Consumers are advised to stop using the products in question, return them, and get a refund. Should a seller refuse to refund the money, consumers should contact the Consumer Complaints Center of the Ministry of Commerce.

Foam-Based Hand Sanitizer Segment Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate During the Forecast Period

Based on forms, Saudi Arabia hand sanitizer market fragmented into gel, liquid, and foam segments. Among these, the gel segment held the major share in 2021. Gel-based hand sanitizers contain isopropyl alcohol, which provides effective protection against microorganisms. Thus, it is highly preferred by the consumers in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, gel sanitizers are portable and easy to spread due to their watery and thin formulation, which is fueling the market’s growth. However, during the forecast period of 2022-2028, the foam segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. This segment of the market is gaining strength due to its capability to penetrate the skin and remain there for longer periods. Moreover, foam-based sanitizers are easy to apply because they do not have to be rubbed off, which saves time.

The Online Distribution Channel Expected to Gain a Significant Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on the distribution channels, Saudi Arabia hand sanitizer market is grouped into hypermarket & supermarket, drug store, specialty store, and online segments. Among these, the hypermarket & supermarket segment accounted for the largest share in 2021. During the forecast period of 2022-2028, the online distribution channel is anticipated to account for a significant market share due to the growing influence of digital media and marketing. From the last three to four years, the market for online sales channels has grown due to increased internet penetration across the region. Furthermore, online retailers such as Amazon, Xcite, Noon, and other similar service providers are focusing on the continuous availability of personal care offerings across the region, which is expected to lead to increased segmental demand in the coming years.

Saudi Arabia Hand Sanitizer Market – Competitive Landscape

The hand sanitizer market in Saudi Arabia is highly competitive, with a large number of domestic and multinational players competing for market share. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, and new product development are highlighted as strategic approaches used by the leading market players to increase their brand presence among consumers. The key player in Saudi Arabia hand sanitizer market industry are Saudi Pharmaceutical Industry, Dr. Disinfectant, 3M Company, Avalon Pharma, Reza Hygiene, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., GOJO Industries. Inc, Clorox, Procter Gamble Co, Kimberly- Clark Corporation, Unilever, and other prominent players.

