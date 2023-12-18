India Surgical Masks Market, Share, Industry Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application and Forecast to 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

India Surgical Mask Market to Reach USD 174 Million by 2028

India surgical mask market is growing rapidly. The key factors driving the market are quick advancements in nonwovens production technology, increase in focus toward preventing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and improvement in healthcare infrastructure & services..

A recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean revealed that the India surgical mask market was worth USD 89.0 million in 2021 and is projected to reach up to USD 174.8 million by the year 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period of 2022-2028. India surgical masks market is driven by an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, an increase in the number of people suffering from respiratory diseases, and growth in the number of surgeries performed in the country.

Moreover, a spike in Coronavirus outbreaks has created an exponential demand for masks, both for healthcare professionals as well as general public. As a result, surgical masks have grown in popularity in India, especially in healthcare settings. Companies in the surgical masks market are taking advantage of this opportunity to increase their output capacities.

Growing number of surgical procedures in the country driving India surgical mask market

Surgical masks are essential for surgical procedures, as an open wound is easily infected without one. Thus, operating room personnel should wear surgical masks whenever they treat patients with infections – such as when they perform neurosurgery, vascular surgery, or orthopaedic surgery involving implants or regional anesthesia. Data available on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows that approximately 2 crores (20 million) surgeries were performed in India in 2019-2020, with 3.5 million C-sections being the most common.

Lancet data indicates that 5,000 surgeries should be performed per 100,000 people in low and middle-income countries like India to take care of the surgical burden of disease; however, the Pan-India surgery report indicates that India is currently performing 1,463 surgeries per 100,000 people. It is expected that the number of surgeries will go up in the coming years with the growing per capita income of the country and developing healthcare infrastructure, creating a growing demand for surgical masks, which in turn will drive India surgical mask market.

Impact of COVID-19 on India Surgical Mask Market

Since medical masks may reduce the transmission of the virus through symptomatic, asymptomatic, and presymptomatic patients, the Indian surgical masks market is all set to experience a healthy growth until the pandemic comes to an end. Moreover, even the government is also promoting the use and production of masks. The mask manufacturers did not experience any supply chain hurdles and complications for procuring raw materials required in mask manufacturing. According to the All India Mask Manufacturers Association, the country has an installed capacity for production of surgical masks of more than 60 crores (600 million) per month. As a result of the surplus, by December 2020, the industry was operating at 30% capacity for surgical masks. Continuous requirement of mask by COVID-19 patients, healthcare workers and the general populace to prevent the disease is fuelling the growth of Indian surgical mask market.

India Surgical Mask Market – Competitive Landscape

India Surgical Masks market is characterized by the presence of many local, regional, and global vendors. Indias surgical masks market is highly competitive, with all the players continually competing to gain a larger market share. The key players are MBL Impex Private Limited., Smilepad Hygiene India Pvt. Ltd., Salus Products, Z Plus Disposable, Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., 3M Company, Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited, Magnum Health and Safety Private Limited, Mediblue Health Care Private Limited, Medline Industries Inc., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., Good health Inc., Shree Medicare Products, Gaurav Sanjivani Technicals, Jullundur Enterprises and other prominent players.

