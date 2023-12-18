Saudi Arabia Surgical Mask Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Industry Share, Growth Rate, Upcoming Trends and Forecast to 2032 | CAGR of 6.9%

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

Saudi Arabia Surgical Mask Market Poised to Grow at More than 6% Until 2028

Saudi Arabia surgical mask market is set to witness impressive growth. Improved healthcare expenditure and the increasing significance of respiratory protection in the healthcare industry are projected to fuel the growth of the Saudi Arabia surgical mask market during the forecast period

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm; Report Ocean revealed that the Saudi Arabia Surgical Mask market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2028. The rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, expanding healthcare facilities, rising number of surgical procedures performed regionally, and increasing prevalence of communicable infectious diseases are driving the market growth. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure in Saudi Arabia significantly contributes to the surgical mask market’s growth.

It has been reported that Saudi Arabia’s medical devices industry accounts for around 50% of the Middle Eastern market, owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure, higher government spending, and the development of health insurance services. Additionally, due to a lack of local supply, Saudi Arabia imports over 90% of its medical device needs from abroad, primarily from the United States and Europe. The Covid-19 pandemic, on the other hand, has prompted numerous local manufacturers to enter the Saudi Arabian medical disposables sector. According to the Saudi Food and Drug Authority’s recent numbers, 3.7 million face masks, including surgical masks, and 1.5 million liters of sanitizers were manufactured locally in 2021.

Saudi Arabia Surgical Mask Market Projected to Expand Due to the Increasing Number of Surgeries

As the number of surgeries increases, so does the use of medical supplies such as surgical masks. The evert growing prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and stroke in Saudi Arabia has resulted in an increase in surgical procedures. The prevalence rate of diabetes in Saudi Arabia is 18.3 %, according to research issued by the IDF (International Diabetes Federation) in 2020. According to the report, Saudi Arabia is also the seventh-highest country for new cases of type 1 diabetes. Additionally, according to the WHO estimates, around seven million Saudi Arabians have diabetes, and three million have pre-diabetes. As a result of long-term diabetes, diabetic foot ulcers often require a variety of surgeries, which is expected to contribute to the growth of Saudi Arabia surgical masks market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Playing a Significant Role in Driving Demand for Surgical Masks in Saudi Arabia

The expansion of healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia has resulted in a proliferation of hospitals and clinics. The increase in surgical procedures has contributed to the increased need for surgical masks in Saudi Arabias healthcare industry. Moreover, the need for surgical masks has increased dramatically since the recent breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Saudi Arabia, the number of cases rose to 458,707 as of June 7, 2021, with 7,471 deaths and 441,860 survivors reported. The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a surge in demand for medications, medical disposables, hospital equipment, surgical masks, and other emergency supplies.

Furthermore, an increase in the elderly population increased the adoption of surgical masks in the general population. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of contagious and chronic diseases such as tuberculosis and asthma, an increase in the number of companies producing medical devices, and rapid advancements in nonwoven production technology are all expected to increase the surgical mask market’s growth. Furthermore, increased attention on reducing hospital-acquired infections and improvements in healthcare infrastructure and service are all contributing to the surgical mask market’s growth.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused havoc on the economies of several countries around the world, and Saudi Arabia is no exception. The companies in the N95 mask market are heavily involved in business development activities, such as product launches and alliances. The demand for N95 masks increased dramatically during COVID-19 throughout Saudi Arabia. Regulatory authorities such as the Saudi FDA have issued new PPE guidelines to address the shortage. As a result of the pandemic, numerous companies have been working tirelessly to mass-produce surgical and N95 masks. Additionally, existing businesses expanded production and supply networks for N95 masks in the region.

The Fluid/Splash-Resistant Surgical Masks Segment Expected to Grow at The Fastest Rate

The Saudi Arabia surgical mask market is divided into anti-fog surgical masks, basic surgical masks, fluid/splash resistant surgical masks, N95 masks, and others, based on product types. The fluid/splash-resistant surgical masks sector is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. During medical procedures, surgical masks prevent exposure to blood and other bodily fluids caused by sprays, splatters, or splashes. Such masks are used in operating rooms and cardiac laboratories, where a high level of fluid protection is required. The factors mentioned above are anticipated to contribute to the segments growth during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2028.

The Offline Distribution Channel dominates Saudi Arabia Surgical Mask Market

In 2021, the offline distribution channel held a significant market share. Several industry participants, including Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health, and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., collaborated with hospitals, large drugstore franchises, and retail stores to keep masks and other medical supplies in stock. However, the online segment will likely grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Surgical masks can also be purchased from various large e-commerce platforms, independent retailers, and company/manufacturer-run websites. Bulk orders, door-step deliveries, and significant discounts are available through online distribution channels, which enhances its popularity among masses, which in turn drives the segments growth.

Saudi Arabia Surgical Mask Market – Competitive Landscape

The key players in Saudi Arabia surgical mask market are 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Moldex-Metric, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., AlphaProTech, Crosstex International, Inc, Dynarex Corporation and Other prominent players.

