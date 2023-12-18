Golf Cart Market 2023 : Recent Developments, Industry Trends and Investigation Growth Rate, and Forecast to 2032 | USD 2.9 Billion

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

Global Golf Cart Market to Surpass USD 2.9 Billion by 2028

The global golf cart market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increasing number of golf courses in countries to promote physical sports as a recreational activity. Additionally, golf carts are being increasingly used for short-distance transportation in commercial facilities, which is driving market growth

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR335

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean revealed that the global golf cart market was worth USD 2 billion in 2021. The data yielded by the study projects the annual revenues of the market to reach USD 2.9 billion by the end of 2028. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of golf courses in countries to promote this sport as a recreational activity. Furthermore, golf courses are attracting both private and public investment, which is directly influencing its popularity, and driving the overall market growth. Furthermore, expanding the application of golf carts in commercial facilities, such as at airports or hotels, as an effective transportation for short-distance travel, is also emerging as a major factor driving the market growth. Yet, the financial crisis facing the market participants is one of the major hindrances for its growth.

Rising Demand for Electric Golf Carts Driving the Market Growth

Electric golf carts are gaining huge popularity among golf players as well as their commercial users, owing to the benefits it offers over other types. Electric golf carts are able to travel up to 30 or 40 miles on one charge, depending on the model. Golf carts are usually used for just 5 to 10 miles per day on golf courses, which makes electric carts more efficient. Furthermore, electric golf carts are also noise-free, and vibration-free, which acts as a favorable factor for market growth.

Increasing Number of Golf Courses Propelling the Growth of the Golf Cart Market

The number of golf courses around the world is gradually increasing at a high rate. According to a report published in Golf Monthly 2019, there are around 40,000 golf courses in the world, 78% of which is highly concentrated in only 10 countries. The USA has around 16,752 golf courses, which is 43% of the total share while Europe has around 8,940 golf courses, which is 23% of the worlds total. With the increasing popularity of golf, private players are significantly investing in making new golf courses, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for golf carts during the forecast period.

Global Golf Cart Market – By Application

Based on applications, the global golf cart market is grouped into golf, personal/residential, and commercial segments. The golf segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the increasing popularity of golf as a recreational activity. As reported by National Club Golfer, around 108 million Americans engage in golf, with around 2.5 million new players registering in America in 2020 alone. However, the commercial application is also increasingly gaining traction as golf carts are prominently utilized in a wide range of commercial spaces, such as hospitals, universities, theme parks, warehouses, convention centers, etc.

Global Golf Cart Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global golf cart market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. Among these regions, North America dominates the golf cart market due to the growing demand for golf courses and the presence of several manufacturers in the region. However, Europe is also growing at a substantial rate. Among all the European countries, Sweden has a very strong potential for golf. According to Swedish Golf Online, around 6% of all Swedes play golf, which is the highest in Europe. The low cost of golf in this country is the major factor driving the market growth. Most clubs charge around 30 to 40 euros, and rarely above 60 euros.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR335

Impact of COVID-19 on the Golf Cart Market

The growth of the golf cart market plunged after the sudden COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The lockdown restrictions caused the temporary closure of the golf clubs as a recreational activity, which directly resulted in the downfall in the demand for golf carts. Furthermore, the golf cart market also had to face severe challenges during the COVID-19 period owing to slow demand for the residential and commercial end-users. The operations of several end-users including airports, hotels, theme parks, warehouses, etc., were halted due to lockdown, which also hindered the golf cart market growth.

Golf Cart Market- Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the golf cart market are Club Car, Textron Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Cushman, Dongguan Excellence Golf & Sightseeing Car Co. Ltd., Cruise Car Inc., JH Global Services Inc., Columbia ParCar Corp., Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Garia Inc., HDK Electric Vehicles, Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., Club Car LLC, Xiamen Dalle New Energy automobile Co., Ltd., Atul Auto Limited, G H Varley Pty Limited, Guangdong Marshell Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd., Polaris Industries, Hawk Carts, and other prominent players.

The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several multinational and regional industry participants. The companies are significantly investing in research and development activities to introduce innovative features into their products. They are also establishing partnerships with startups to expand their offerings. Furthermore, several automobile OEMs are also entering the market, making it further concentrated. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Product Type

Electric Golf Cart

Gasoline Golf Cart

Solar Golf Cart

By Application

Golf

Personal/Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR335

Table of Contents:

Introduction Report Overview Global Growth Trends Competition Landscape among Key Players Data Segmentation Market Analysis by Region a. North America b. Europe c. Asia-Pacific d. Latin America e. Middle East & Africa Key Players Profiles and Market Analysis Analysts’ Viewpoints and Conclusions Appendix

Key Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Strategic Insights Comprehensive Examination Identification of Growth Prospects Competitive Landscape Evaluation Detailed Profiles of Companies Future Market Projections Industry Analysis Insights into Value Chain

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR335