Player Tracking Market by Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Developments, Product Innovation and Forecast till 2032

Global Player Tracking Market Growing Massively Projected to Reach Worth USD 3,032.76 Million by 2027

The global player tracking market is set to witness vigorous growth by 2027. One of the key factor driving the market demand for global player tracking is the increasing demand for personalized fitness activities among players

Report Ocean revealed that the global player tracking market was worth USD 750.95 million in 2020. The market is further anticipated to reach USD 3,032.76 million in 2027 with a significant CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2027. One of the primary factors driving the market is the increasing demand for personalized fitness activities for various players. Tracking systems aid in analyzing the movements of players or teams as the number of teams in leagues increases, hence enhancing competition. It’s also used as a standard to help players improve their skills.

Rising Interest In Sports Betting Driving Market Growth

According to the American Gaming Association’s national survey of expected sports betting activity for the 2020 National Football League (NFL) season, about 33.2 million Americans, or 13%, plan to bet on NFL games this year. There were 34% of those who said they were going to wager over legal and illegal online platforms, representing a 29% increase from 2019. 20% had already wagered at legal sportsbooks, which contributed to more than 18% of the increase from 2019.

The statistics demonstrate the strong potential for the fact that there is a growing interest in betting across the U.S. Such a rising trend is bolstering the need for the increasing requirement by the potential bet setters, aiding the growth of the global player tracking market. In addition, they are excited to be able to analyze player and team performance, their positions, and other data which might reflect their performance.

Declining Sports Budget Across Emerging Economies Anticipated As The Key Challenge Hampering Market Growth

There may have been a growing adoption of the latest technology for player tracking systems. However, the declining budget allocation for the sports industry, events, and equipment pose a significant threat to the global player tracking market. For instance, according to the Financial Ministry of India, the government declared a sports budget cut of

