United States Hand Sanitizer Market 2023 : Key Trends, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2032 | CAGR of 4.4%

United States Hand Sanitizer Market Poised for Sustained Growth: Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2028

The United States hand sanitizer market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising demand for hand sanitizers in hospitals and other healthcare facilities

A recent study, conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, revealed that the United States hand sanitizer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The United States hand sanitizer market is significantly proliferating at a huge rate because of the increasing prevalence of various infectious diseases and the rising demand for hand sanitizers in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Furthermore, the increasing demand for diagnostic tests, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, is also propelling the demand for hand sanitizers to prevent virus transmission. Additionally, with surging demand for hand sanitizers, hand sanitizer manufacturers in the United States are also launching a wide range of products, which is anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Online Sales Channels Propelling the United States Hand Sanitizer Market

The nationwide lockdown imposed by the US government to mitigate the COVID-19 spread in the United States halted the distribution channels of hand sanitizers. Panic buying during the Coronavirus outbreak resulted in hand sanitizer shortages in supermarkets and hypermarkets which prevented consumers from obtaining these products as easily as before. Therefore, to boost their sales, hand sanitizer brands immediately turned to online channels. Additionally, distributors launched their products on popular consumer goods websites, such as Amazon.com, to increase access to their products in the market, which is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Expanding Hand Sanitizer Production is Anticipated to Drive the Market Growth During the Forecast Period

The rising demand for hand sanitizers in the market is also calling for the need of expanding production to meet the domestic demand for these products. The companies are increasingly investing in expanding their production capacities and establishing new plants for production. The rising demand for hand sanitizers in the market is also calling for the need of expanding production to meet the domestic demand for these products. The companies are therefore investing in expanding their production capacities and establishing new plants for production. According to INEOS, the global chemicals giant plans to build two hand sanitizer plants with a total production capacity of 1 million bottles to help address the hand sanitizer shortage. According to analysts, these factors are projected to drive growth in the US hand sanitizer market during the forecast period.

United States Hand Sanitizer Market – By End-User

According to end-users, the U.S. hand sanitizer market is segmented into hospitals, schools, restaurants, household purposes, and others. According to a recent study, hospitals have accounted for the largest portion of the market due to the developed health infrastructure and the stringent government regulations that govern patient and staff health and hygiene. Furthermore, increasing demand for diagnostic tests and surgical procedures in the country is also estimated to fuel the demand for hand sanitizers in hospitals in the forecast period. On the other hand, the school and restaurant segment are projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the reopening of these facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Impact of COVID-19 on United States Hand Sanitizer Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak in the country offered lucrative growth opportunities to the United States hand sanitizer market. In order to prevent COVID-19 transmission, hand sanitizers were in high demand in healthcare facilities, such as hospitals and for personal use. However, the market faced huge challenges during the initial period due to panic buying of the products and shortages of hand sanitizers in supermarkets and pharmacies. Despite these challenges, manufacturers have quickly expanded their production capacities, which is expected to proliferate the market growth during the forecast period.

United States Hand Sanitizer Market-Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the United States hand sanitizer market are GOJO Industries, Inc., Vi-Jon, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Nice Pak, EO Products, KAS Direct, LLC, 3M, Procter & Gamble, Best Sanitizers, Kutol Products Company, Inc., and other prominent players.

The United States hand sanitizer market is highly fragmented with the presence of leading industry players. New entrants are also getting immense growth opportunities due to the huge demand and supply gap of hand sanitizers in the market. The companies are launching a wide range of products with various odours to attract consumers. Additionally, they are focusing on improving distribution channels and boosting their production penetration through digital platforms. In addition, partnerships, agreements, mergers, joint ventures, etc., are also common in this market.

