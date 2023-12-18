China Hand Sanitizer Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Trends and Landscape Outlook 2023 To 2032 | CAGR of 10.2%

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

China Hand Sanitizer Market Portraying a Positive Growth Rate: Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2022-2028

China hand sanitizer market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increasing consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene. Additionally, the launch of new products and innovations in them, such as new fragrances and skin improvement qualities, are also driving the market forward

A recent study, conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, revealed that the China hand sanitizer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The market is growing at a high rate because of the increasing health and hygiene consciousness among Chinese consumers fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. One of the most important factors contributing to the market growth is the adherence to regulations and guidelines regarding hand hygiene. With surging market demand for hand sanitizers, the global and local companies are also launching a wide range of products to tap on the expansion opportunities, which is anticipated to drive the China hand sanitizer market growth during the forecast period. This region is nevertheless plagued by the concentration of several hand sanitizer brands, which negatively impacts market growth.

Flourishing Online Sales Channels Anticipated to Drive the China Hand Sanitizer Market

With changing market scenarios and restrictions on distribution channels caused by the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Chinese government, the manufacturers, as well as consumers, quickly shifted towards online shopping applications. Additionally, the penetration of smartphones and online apps, such as Alibaba, are providing customers with access to many types of hand sanitizers, they may not have been aware of. Additionally, the manufacturers are also investing in advertisement, social media platforms, and influencer trends to create brand awareness and boost their market sales. The growth in the online sales channels is anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities to the China hand sanitizer market.

Launch of New and Innovative Products

The market situation is changing rapidly, especially after the emergence of COVID-19 and its variations, which has resulted in the rising need for effective hand sanitizers. Because of this, hand sanitizer companies are heavily investing in research and development to bring innovations to their products. One of the most prominent and recent innovations in the market is long-lasting hand sanitizers. These sanitizers are made of water-based ingredients such as silver nano-particles to provide anti-microbial properties for hours. Such developments are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

China Hand Sanitizer Market – By End-User

Based on end-users, the China hand sanitizer market is segmented into hospitals, schools, restaurants, household purposes, and others. The hospital segment dominates the China hand sanitizer market because of the strict guidelines for hygiene and sanitation to prevent cross-contamination in healthcare facilities. Furthermore, the demand for hand sanitizers increased in hospitals following the COVID-19 outbreak in the country as healthcare facilities were overwhelmed with a high number of COVID-19 cases, thus requiring healthcare workers to use hand sanitizers more frequently to prevent cross-contamination.

Impact of COVID-19 on China Hand Sanitizer Market

The hand sanitizer market in China witnessed tremendous growth after the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Health organizations and the government recommended frequent handwashing with water and soap to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Since soap and water are not always available, hand sanitizers have emerged as an effective alternative for cleaning hands. The use of hand sanitizers is very prominent in hospitals and temporary healthcare facilities to prevent cross-contamination among doctors, staff, patients and visitors. Furthermore, strict regulatory compliance regarding hygiene and sanitation to prevent such outbreaks in the future is anticipated to drive the China hand sanitizer market growth during the forecast period.

China Hand Sanitizer Market- Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the China hand sanitizer market are Dongguan Bath Concept Cosmetics Co., Ltd., Ningbo Pulisi Daily Chemical Products Factory Co. Ltd., Nantong Health & Beyond Hygienic Products Inc., Ningbo BST Clean & Care Products Co., Ltd., Shangrao Chunyu Technology Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Lanqueen Cosmetics Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Amarrie Cosmetics Co., Ltd., Blue Moon International Co. Ltd., Shanghai Likang Disinfection High-Tech Co. Ltd., Gojo Industries, Inc. and other prominent players.

The China hand sanitizer market is highly fragmented, due to the presence of many global as well as regional companies. In China, regional hand sanitizer brands have a higher market share and a deeper penetration. The market players focus on dominating the market by launching a wide range of products targeting diverse consumer groups and gaining a great deal of sales through offline retail. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies, such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

