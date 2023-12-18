India Hand Sanitizer Market 2023 : Business Scenario, Corporate Profiles, Size and Dynamic Innovation by 2032 | CAGR of 13.5%

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

India Hand Sanitizer Market Gearing Up for Impressive Growth: Forecast to Grow at the CAGR of 13.5% During 2022-2028

In India, the hand sanitizer market is growing at a high CAGR due to the increasing consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene, as well as innovations in products, such as new fragrances and skin improvement properties

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the India hand sanitizer market was worth USD 569.8 million in the year 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5%, earning revenue of around USD 1,256.1 million by the end of 2028. The India hand sanitizer market is growing at a high rate because of the increasing consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene. The demand for hand sanitizer gained significant traction after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak to prevent coronavirus transmission through physical contact. Furthermore, the launch of new products and innovations in them, such as new fragrances and skin improvement qualities is anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities for the India hand sanitizer market growth. However, the penetration of fake and counterfeit products in the Indian market may act as a major restraint for market growth during the forecast period.

Expanding Online Sales Channels

The distribution of hand sanitizers was somewhat affected by the lockdown imposed by the Indian government to mitigate the virus spread. Retail stores and supermarkets also suffered from a shortage of stock, impacting consumers’ access to hand sanitizers. As a result, companies quickly shifted to popular online sites, such as Amazon.com and Flipkart to make their products available to customers. Furthermore, companies like PeeSafe started selling hand sanitizers through their websites. The surge in internet accessibility and traffic after the COVID-19 period and growth in the online sales channels significantly proliferated the growth of the India hand sanitizer market.

India Hand Sanitizer Market – By Type

Based on types, the India hand sanitizer market is segmented into alcohol-based and alcohol-free. The alcohol-based segment accounts for the largest market share as it is deemed more effective for the prevention of pathogens. Many health organizations and health professionals suggested only using hand sanitizers with 60% or more alcohol concentration. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are scientifically proven for reducing a variety of microorganisms, including COVID-19 causing viruses, which drives its market growth. On the other hand, the alcohol-free hand sanitizers segment covers only little share in the market as it is less effective on pathogens.

India Hand Sanitizer Market – By End-User

Based on end-users, the India hand sanitizer market is segmented into hospitals, schools, restaurants, household purposes, and others. The hospital segment accounts for the largest market share because of the overwhelming COVID-19 infection cases in healthcare facilities and the high chances of coronavirus and hospital-acquired infection transmission. Furthermore, the increasing number of surgeries and strong need to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation in hospitals is also propelling the growth of the hand sanitizer market in India. Among these, the restaurant segment accounts for the largest market share because of the regulatory compliance by the government.

India Hand Sanitizer Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the India hand sanitizer market is segmented into North India, South India, East India, and West India. Among these regions, Western India holds the largest market share. However, North India also covers a substantial share in the market because of the increasing use of hand sanitizers in commercial spaces. As the government is easing COVID-19 restrictions and manufacturing activities are resumed, factories and offices are opening up and promoting the use of hand sanitizers to protect employee and worker health. This is anticipated to drive the India hand sanitizer market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on India Hand Sanitizer Market

After the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in India, the hand sanitizer market experienced tremendous growth. As the healthcare facilities were dealing with overwhelming COVID-19 infection cases, the consumption of hand sanitizers spiked in hospitals and emergency clinics to protect transmission among staff and patients. The personal use of hand sanitizers was also recommended, which influenced the growth of the India hand sanitizer market. Manufacturers, especially local brands, are expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand for hand sanitizers after the outbreak of COVID-19, which is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

India Hand Sanitizer Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the India hand sanitizer market are Himalaya Drug Company, Cossmic India Pvt. Ltd., Zuci Naturals, Resil Chemical Pvt. Ltd., PeeSafe, Truworth Healthcare, SpringBliss, November Bloom Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser (India) Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, and other prominent players.

The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many industry participants. However, the market is still welcoming to new entrants. The market players offer and launches a wide range of products to attract consumers and invest in improving distribution channels to expand its consumer base through retail sales. Hand sanitizer brands rely heavily on advertising and marketing strategies to create consumer awareness and boost their sales. Furthermore, the adoption of marketing strategie

