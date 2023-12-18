Ortho Xylene Market 2023 : Profiling Key Players, Value Estimation and Analysis by Recent Trends to 2032 | CAGR of 5.1%

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

Major Key players- Reliance Industries Limited, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp, Nouri Petrochemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, MP Biomedicals, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Sunoco Chemicals, BASF SE, Puritan Products, Minda Petrochemicals Limited, KP Chemical Corp., Dynachem Inc, Creasyn Finechem (Tianjin), Sigma-Aldrich, Nutan Chemicals, LOTTE CHEMICAL and more

Global Ortho Xylene Market to Grow at 5.1% during 2022 2028

The global ortho-xylene market’s growth can be attributed to the increasingly high adoption of ortho-xylene for varied applications in the automotive industry. Ortho-xylene is used widely in the coating, bonding, sealing, coating, and insulation of various automotive parts, including electrical systems, drive trains, engines, electronics, body, and interior. Moreover, the rising demand for plasticizers, resins, and dyes is expected to propel the market during the forecast period

Growing Aviation Industry is Expected to Propel the Market Growth of Ortho Xylene Market

There is a substantial rise in interest for ortho-xylene from the aviation industry as a lube oil chemical. As per the International Exchange Organization (ITA), in 2019, China was the world’s second-biggest civil aviation and aerospace markets and one of the quickest developing business sectors. In 2016, as per Boeing, China was likely to expect around 6,810 new airplanes worth USD 1 trillion over the last twenty years. By the fourth quarter of 2018, China had in excess of 59 airlines and 3,615 civil airplanes (an increment of 10% more than 2017).

As per the Worldwide Exchange Organization (ITA), in 2018, the Indian government spent an aggregate of $645 in the aviation area. Likewise, as indicated by Boeing, India is relied upon to drive the interest for 2,300 airplanes worth US$320 billion over the course of the following 20 years. Along these lines, the aviation industry growth leads to the demand for global ortho-xylene, likely to boost the ortho-xylene market growth in upcoming years.

Logistic Hazards Associated with is Ortho Xylene is Anticipated to Hinder Market Growth of Global Ortho Xylene Market

The rise in safety and logistical concern associated with hazardous chemicals, i.e., ortho-xylene, is expected to hinder the global ortho-xylene market growth. With the development in the chemical industry, safety concerns have also increased due to the surge in freight traffic. Moreover, the lack of skilled labor in order to handle the procedure from packaging to transportation of ortho-xylene, along with the lack of awareness of advancement in technologies, hampers the market.

Furthermore, ortho-xylene responds aggressively to oxidants which causes explosion and fire hazards. Henceforth, due to stringent policy and reform related to ortho-xylene usage, safety and handling are expected to hinder the global ortho-xylene market’s growth in upcoming years.

Phthalic Anhydride Application Segment Of Ortho Xylene Market Expected To Grow With A Higher Growth Rate

The global ortho-xylene market is segmented into bactericides, soybean herbicides, phthalic anhydride, lube oil additives, and others based on the application. O-xylene is used to produce phthalic anhydride, which is a vital raw material in the manufacturing of alizarin, alizarin derivatives, anthraquinone, vat dyes, and more. Phthalic anhydride is also used in the production of numerous esters.

Moreover, phthalic anhydride is extensively used as a plasticizer in the plastic industry. The demand for phthalic anhydride is increasing, which in turn rouse a search for raw material. The presence of o-xylene in abundance via the petroleum industry seems to be most suitable, which boosts the global market ortho-xylene with a lucrative rate in upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Ortho Xylene Market

The deadly COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global value and supply chains that had a disastrous effect on the global ortho-xylene market, especially during the early phases of the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. But with time, the market is coping, and the pandemic has necessitated contactless. Also, the manufacturing of automobiles was halted, which led to significant harm in the automotive industry. As per the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, demand for vehicles around Europe stayed feeble (-20.3%), although the declining rate slowed compared to May in the year 2020.

Moreover, three of the four major markets in the area posted binary-digit percentage declines in June- Spain (-24.2%), Italy (-12.8%), and Germany (-30.5%). The automotive industry employs ortho-xylene in the coating, bonding, sealing, coating, and insulation of various automotive parts, including electrical systems, drive trains, engines, electronics, bodies, and the interior. The demand for ortho-xylene has declined with the decrease in automotive production. Nonetheless, post covid recovery of the automotive industry is likely to surge the demand for ortho-xylene.

Asia Pacific Region Dominates the Global Ortho Xylene Market

The Asia Pacific region leads the market with the highest share in 2021 due to the region’s booming construction and automotive industry. As per the International Trade Centre (ITC), India accounted for the major share in imports of phthalic anhydride around the world, while the export was significantly less in 2018. As indicated by the International Trade Administration (ITA), the construction industry in China is likely to develop with a high CAGR.

Furthermore, the projects started by the Indian government, including Housing for All by 2022 and ‘100 smart cities’, will boost the construction market in the region. Also, the rising population and increase in per capita income boost numerous end-user industries, which in return increase the demand for ortho-xylene; hence, driving the global ortho-xylene market.

The report’s in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the global ortho-xylene market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global ortho-xylene market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the market’s growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics.

