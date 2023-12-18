Ukraine updates: Paramilitary claims attack on Russian soil

The Freedom of Russia Legion has claimed responsibility for an attack on Russian soil on Sunday.

The group comprises anti-Kremlin Russians. Kyiv typically denies involvement in such attacks.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested new ways to use frozen Russian assets in the EU in order to help Ukraine fund its defense.

Here's a look at the latest Ukraine developments on Monday, December 18

Zelenskyy proposes using frozen Russian assets as aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for frozen Russian assets in the European Union to be used to to provide financial support to his country.

"The assets of the terrorist state (Russia) and its allies should be used to support Ukraine in order to protect lives and people from Russian terror," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Sunday.

"That will be fair."

According to the European Commission, Russian assets worth more than €200 billion ($216 billion) is frozen in the EU.

Ukraine find bug in office linked to top general

Ukraine's security services said on Sunday they found a bug in an office that could have been used in the future by army chief Valery Zaluzhnyi.

"We emphasize that the equipment was found not directly in Valery Zaluzhny's office, but in one of the premises that could be used by him for work in the future," authorities said in a statement.

"According to preliminary data, the found device was in a non-operational state," it continued.

"No data storage devices or means of remote audio transmission were found. This technical device will be sent for examination."

Authorities have opened investigation under an article in Ukraine's criminal code on "unlawful acquisition, sale, or use of special technical means for obtaining information."

Local and foreign media have recently reported on growing tension between Zaluzhny and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zaluzhny has publicly said that the conflict has turned into a war of attrition that could allow Russia to rebuild its military power — an analysis that Zelenskyy rejects.

Freedom of Russia Legion claims attack on Russian soil

The Freedom of Russia Legion — a Ukraine-based paramilitary consisting of Russians who oppose the Kremlin — claimed responsibility for a cross border attack on Sunday.

The group said it destroyed a platoon stronghold of Russian troops near the village of Terebreno in Russia's Belgorod region.

Earlier on Sunday, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said Terebreno had come under fire from Ukrainian forces.

He said a "shooting battle" took place in the village but added that no civilians were hurt.

zc/wd (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)