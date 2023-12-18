Top Christmas dinner options in Taipei for 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For those who long to enjoy a Christmas dinner this year in Taipei, Taiwan News has created a list of restaurants, bars, and hotels that offer either dine-in opportunities or turkey hampers for carryout in 2023.

Many places require reservations in advance, so one should move quickly before all the spots are gobbled up as Christmas Day nears.

Prices for such meals vary greatly from one establishment to another. In the list of venues below, the approximate cost for a Christmas dinner will be indicated by the number of dollar signs in parenthesis: ($) NT$490-$799; ($$) NT$800-$999; ($$$) NT$1,000-$2,000; ($$$$) NT$2,001+.

Restaurants/Bars

Baba Kevin's American Barbecue ($)

From Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, Baba Kevin's is offering a hickory-smoked holiday turkey with stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, "Grandma's famous gravy," and two sides, including the choice of pumpkin pie.



(Facebook, Baba Kevin's image)

The Adlon ($$)

Taipei's famous expat hangout, formerly known as Carnegies and now named The Adlon, will be offering a Christmas dinner from Dec. 23-25 that will include bread rolls with butter, a choice of tomato basil soup or Norwegian smoked salmon salad, a choice of traditional roast turkey or prime Angus roast beef, a choice of red velvet cake or traditional Christmas pudding, and a choice of coffee or tea.



(Facebook, The Adlon photo)

Bald Fatty Bistro ($)

The colorfully named Bald Fatty Bistro will have a Christmas special from Dec. 23-26 that will include porcini cream soup, Caesar salad, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, candied yams, walnut green beans, cranberry sauce, and gravy. Dessert will include banana and chocolate bread pudding with custard sauce, which can be washed down with coffee or tea. Call (02) 2921-1367.



(Facebook, Bald Fatty Bistro image)

On Tap ($$)

On Tap will be offering a Christmas dinner from Dec. 22 - 25 that will include the soup of the day and a roast turkey dinner composed of roast potatoes, pigs in a blanket, stuffing, carrots, brussels sprouts, broccoli, bread sauce, cranberry sauce, and gravy. Dessert includes nougat glace with gingerbread cookie. There is a choice of a glass of wine or an English ale for the beverage. For reservations, call 02-2741-5365.

Aye Taipei Bar & Restaurant ($$$)

Aye Taipei will have a Christmas dinner menu from Dec. 23-25. Start with a glass of beer, wine, or cider. Food will begin with cream of tomato soup followed by traditional roast turkey, ham, pigs in a blanket, roasted potatoes and vegetables, sage, and onion stuffing topped with house-made gravy and cranberry sauce. For vegetarians, there is a lentil, sweet potato, and cranberry bake with potatoes, veg, cauliflower cheese, and homemade gravy. Finish with a choice of sticky toffee pudding or Banoffee pie. Please book via Messenger or Instagram to ensure a table.



(Facebook, Aye Taipei image)

Texas Roadhouse ($$$$)

The Texas Roadhouse "Christmas Set Menu" includes a seasonal selection of soup, a Caesar salad, and a choice of smoked buffalo wings or fried calamari for an appetizer. The main course includes a choice of a ribeye steak, sirloin, and four-bone ribs, or salmon and shrimp.

Drinks include a choice of Long Island Iced Beer, The Original Margarita, Thirst Quencher, or coffee, tea, or soft drink.



(Facebook, Texas Roadhouse image)

Ed's Diner ($$$$)

To celebrate Christmas, Ed's Diner on Dec. 25 is offering a USA-quality 12-14 lb turkey slow-roasted in the BBQ oven and a complimentary cranberry or sweet potato pie. For eat-in or take-away, turkeys must be ordered at least 48 hours in advance.

Morton's Steakhouse ($$$$)

From Dec. 22-25, Morton's Steakhouse is offering its "Happy Holidays" menu which includes a choice of oysters on the half-shell, miniature crab cake, or jumbo shrimp Alexander, and wild mushrooms with miso butter for the appetizer. Options for the soup or salad include a Caesar salad, roasted tomato bisque, or lobster bisque.

For the main course, diners can choose from center-cut filet mignon 6oz with Oscar style, Halibut a la Nage, ribeye steak 9oz with truffle butter, whole baked Maine lobster 2lb, Chateaubriand 19oz with red wine sauce and bearnaise, or Tomahawk 36oz. Side dish options include mashed potatoes or grilled jumbo asparagus.

For dessert, there is chocolate fudge cake.

Hotels

Palais de Chine Hotel Taipei ($$$$)

The Palais de Chine Hotel in Taipei will be offering a deluxe turkey basket from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 that includes a 5 kg turkey, cranberry sauce, eight-flavor stuffing, grilled mixed vegetables, corn on the cob, pumpkin pie, French pecan pie, mixed nut bread, and a bottle of red wine. Call (02) 2181-9999 to order a turkey basket.



(Facebook, Palais de Chine Hotel Taipei image)

Regent Taipei ($$$$)

From Nov. 2 to Dec. 30, Regent Taipei is offering a "delectable feast" featuring seasonal favorites such as the renowned "Beef Wellington," succulent "Roast Turkey," flavorful "Roasted Crispy Pork Knuckle and Spring Chicken," and “Royal Roasted Turducken." Savor seasonal classics like pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and candied chestnut pie, paired perfectly with the rich spread.



(Regent Taipei photo)

Sheraton Grand Hotel ($$$$)

From Nov. 13 to Dec. 31, the Sheraton Grand Hotel will offer turkey baskets featuring roast turkey or roast beef paired with delicious sides. Orders must be placed three days before the pickup date. Call (02) 2321-1818.



(Facebook, Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel image)

amba TAIPEI SONGSHAN ($$$$)

The Buttermilk restaurant in amba Taipei Zhongshan will be serving a Christmas and New Year's Eve special menu from Dec. 15, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024. The restaurant is serving a "juicy slow-roasted U.S. premium whole turkey and a delightful Christmas Cake," which feeds up to six people. For reservations, call (02) 2565-2898.



(Facebook, amba Taipei Zhongshan image)

The Courtyard Taipei ($$$$)

From Oct. 29 to Dec. 30, The Courtyard Taipei's Sunrise All Day Dining buffet restaurant is offering its Hungarian-flavored oven-roasted turkey package. Call (02) 6615-6565 x 5802 to place an order.



(Facebook, Sunrise All Day Dining photo)

Grand Hyatt Taipei ($$$$)

From Nov. 17 to Jan. 1, the Grand Hyatt Taipei's Baguette bakery is offering creamy roasted turkey and sweet fried chestnut torelli. Other options include "Roasted Virginia Ham," "Oven Baked Salmon Brioche," and "Double Pork Rib," and it says that all of these are served with "generous side dishes." To place an order, please call (02) 2720-1200 x 3164.

W Taipei ($$$$)

From Nov. 17 to Dec. 25, W Taipei is offering a turkey hamper meal that includes butter-and-herb roasted turkey with grilled citrus, giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, kale, wild mushroom, pumpkin seed and rye bread stuffing, spicy lemon cauliflower, green lettuce and citrus salad, and parmesan pumpkin pie. A "Just Turkey" hamper is also available that includes butter-and-herb roasted turkey with grilled citrus, giblet gravy, and cranberry sauce.



(W Taipei image)

Cooking Your Own Turkey

Costco ($$$$) and Thomas Meat ($$$) sell whole turkeys. However, they sell out rapidly as Christmas approaches, so hurry before it is too late!