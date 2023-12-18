Alexa
Poachers caught with stout camphor fungus in east Taiwan

Rare fungus poached by local trio hoping to cash in on Chinese medicine ingredient

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/18 14:36
3 nabbed for poaching forestry products. (Forestry Bureau Hualien District Office photo)

3 nabbed for poaching forestry products. (Forestry Bureau Hualien District Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 45-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳) was nabbed on Dec. 14 along with two relatives for collecting stout camphor fungus (Taiwanofungus camphoratus) from a state-owned forest in Hualien’s Zhuoxi Township, per UDN.

The three individuals were found with 1,112 grams of stout camphor fungus, a highly valued Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) ingredient thought to be a panacea for cancer and other illnesses. The market price of the poached fungus was estimated at NT$100,000 (US$3,200).

Stout camphor fungus cannot be farmed as it only grows in hollow, stout camphor trees. Some poachers purposely fell and hollowed out stout camphor trees to "harvest" the desired fungus, posing a major threat to this rare, ancient hardwood.

Poachers caught with stout camphor fungus in east TaiwanConfiscated fungus prized by TCM pharmacies. (Hualien Forest District Office photo)

Police were tipped off by an informant on Dec. 10 about suspicious movements by the trio in this remote forest area, where poachers were known to operate. The Hualien Forest District Office Yuli Station worked alongside the Seventh Special Police Corps to step up investigations.

The trio was caught with flashlights, headlamps, chisels, saws, and other tools. They said they collected the stout camphor fungus for personal use, though police did not accept their confession.

Chen, suspected of being the ringleader, was arrested on a similar offense in May. The cause is still being tried by the court, as he faces being a repeat offender.

According to police statistics, five cases of illegally taking forest products have been discovered this year, all in Zhuoxi Township. A few poaching ringleaders have been suspected of leading groups into this area.

In 2021, an amendment to the Forest Act increased the fine for those who steal forestry items and by-products, with a maximum fine reaching NT$6 million. Those who receive, transport, store, buy, or transact such items will be subject to heavier penalties.

To encourage reporting of timber poaching, the reward for whistleblowers and informants has also been increased.
stout camphor tree
stout camphor fungus
timber poaching
poaching
Yuli Township
Hualien County
Seventh Special Police Corps
Forestry Bureau’s Hualien Branch
Zhuoxi Township
Forestry Bureau Hualien District Office

