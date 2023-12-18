Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 2 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked six Chinese military aircraft and two naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (Dec. 18) and 6 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 19).

Of the six People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

In addition, the MND tracked two Chinese balloons at 9:03 a.m. and 2:43 p.m., respectively, on Sunday crossing the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the ADIZ, around 110 nautical miles (204 km) northwest of Keelung at altitudes of around 8,230 meters. The balloons headed east and disappeared at 9:36 a.m. and 4:35 p.m.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 170 military aircraft and 116 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of one out of six PLA aircraft and two Chinese balloons. (MND image)