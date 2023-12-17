Nationwide transport strike called in Philippines to save iconic jeepneys

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Driver unions and transport operator organizations throughout the Philippines are planning a nationwide strike starting on Monday (Dec. 18) which may last until the new year.

The strike has been called in response to the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, which critics say will lead to the elimination of the country’s iconic jeepneys. Those traveling in the Philippines should expect traffic delays and possible disruptions to their schedule as a result of the strike.

The strike was announced by Solidarity of Drivers and Operators Organizations Nationwide (PISTON). A similar strike was called in May, which saw protests in Manila and some other urban areas.

The government’s program calls for all jeepney transports in use to be consolidated into cooperative organizations or be under license to a corporation by Dec. 31, with no extensions or exceptions to be permitted, reported Rappler. The regulatory move will make the operation of private jeepneys illegal, and make it easier to phase them out completely in the future.

Reports indicate that over 140,000 jeepney drivers may lose their livelihood once the new laws are enforced, with an estimated 60,000 business operators included among that number.

PISTON began demonstrations last week in protest of the new law, claiming to have paralyzed most of metro-Manila’s major traffic routes during their protest actions on Dec. 15, reported Philstar.

The upcoming transport strike will include multiple organizations and businesses that support private jeepney operations, and it is expected to be of a larger scale than the strike previously held in May.