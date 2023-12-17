Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying wins 2023 BWF World Tour Final

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) emerged victorious in the women’s singles final of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China on Sunday (Dec. 17).

After her stunning comeback against Korean player An Se Young on Saturday (Dec. 16), Tai faced off against Spain’s Caroline Marin in the final match. Although Marin won the first set, Tai was able to come from behind to secure her fourth BWF World Tour Final championship, reported UDN.

Marin come out strong, winning the first set 21 to 12. However, Tai was energized following the first set’s loss and went on to defeat the Spanish player 21 to 14 and 21 to 18 in the second and third sets, respectively.

Marin is currently ranked fifth in the world after Tai’s ranking of fourth. The two previously faced off in the BWF World Tour Finals in 2020, which Tai also won. Prior to Sunday’s match, the two have faced off 22 times in the past, with victories equally divided.

Tai also made it to the World Tour Final match in 2022, where she was runner-up, defeated by Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi.

Prior to 2018 the BWF’s annual championship was called the BWF World Superseries Final. In addition to Tai’s victories in 2023, and 2020, she was also the BWF women’s singles world champion in 2014 and 2016, with Sunday’s victory making her a four-time BWF world champion.