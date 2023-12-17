Ukraine updates: Kyiv praises Scholz for EU summit move

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised on Sunday a move by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the EU summit, which enabled accession talks for Kyiv.

During the two-day summit in Brussels, Scholz suggested that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban temporarily leave the room when other EU leaders voted to open accession talks with Ukraine.

Orban did not wish to participate in the European Union's "bad decision," and have previously threatened to veto the move.

Scholz's move allowed Orban to stick to his stance on the negotiations without further blocking Ukraine's accession.

Meanwhile, UK intelligence said it was "almost certain" the 2024 Russian presidential election in the four occupied regions in Ukraine "will be neither free nor fair."

Here's a look at the latest headlines on Russia's war in Ukraineon Sunday, December 17.

Putin says Russia has no interest fighting NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin ridiculed US President Joe Biden's claim that Russia would attack a NATO country should it win in Ukraine, stressing that Moscow had no interest in fighting with the NATO military alliance.

"It is complete nonsense - and I think President Biden understands that," Putin said in an interview Sunday with Rossiya state television.

Biden earlier this month warned Putin "won't stop" in Ukraine if he was successful there.

Putin, however, said Moscow had "no interest — either in geopolitical, economic or military terms — to fight with NATO countries."

Ukraine praises Scholz move at EU summit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised on Sunday a move by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the EU summit, which enabled accession talks for Kiev.

In the summit, Scholz suggested that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban leave the meeting temporarily to allow the other heads of states to reach the necessary consensus for Kiev's accession, which Hungary had blocked.

Scholz's move allowed Orban to stick to his stance on the negotiations without further blocking Ukraine's accession.

"What Chancellor Olaf Scholz did at the summit to remove the threat of a Hungarian veto will go down in history as an act of German leadership in the interests of Europe," Kuleba told the German Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

"I can only hope that this also signifies a broader and irreversible turnaround in Germany's attitude towards leading efforts to resolve the most complicated issues," he added.

After the summit, Scholz said the move was carried out "by mutual agreement in accordance with our rules."

"This is not something that should always be done," he added.

Ukraine says Russia fired Iskander ballistic missile

Moscow launched an overnight Iskander ballistic missile at Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

"The Russian occupying forces attacked with the Iskander-K cruise missile, the Kh-59 guided air missile..., as well as 20 Shahed-type strike drones," the air force said.

The "Iskander-K cruise missile did not reach its goal", the air force said.

The Russian defense ministry, in turn, said in a statement its air defense systems "destroyed and intercepted 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Lipetsk, Rostov and Volgograd regions."

DW could not independently verify the reports.

UK says Russian election in four regions of Ukraine likely to be rigged

UK intelligence has said it was "almost certain" that the 2024 Russian presidential election in the four occupied regions in Ukraine "will be neither free nor fair."

"The Russian authorities almost certainly see achieving the 'correct' results in these regions as a priority because they want to give the perception of legitimacy to Russia's invasion," the UK Defense Ministry said in its latest intelligence update.

"The Russian administration will almost certainly utilize methods including substantive electoral fraud and voter intimidation to ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin wins in the regions by a substantial margin," it added.

In September last year, Russia illegally annexed the eastern Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk.

On Monday, Russia's Central Elections Commission said it would also run next year's election in the four regions.

rmt/lo (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)