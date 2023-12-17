Taiwan VP candidate angry after being barred entry at COP28 in Dubai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The vice presidential candidate of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), Cynthia Wu (吳欣盈), vented her frustration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for being denied entry to events at the United Nations (UN) COP28 climate conference in Dubai in early December.

Speaking in the Legislative Yuan on Thursday (Dec. 14), Wu criticized the ministry as ineffective, calling them a “ministry of broken relations” (斷交部), as she complained about her expulsion from the UN event. This was despite the fact that MOFA told her before her departure that the group’s exclusion from the proceedings was a likely outcome, reported Up Media.

According to reports, the group included several Taiwanese legislators who were attending COP28 events as guests in a non-official capacity. However, Wu shared a Facebook post on Dec. 8, which highlighted her presence in Dubai and mentioned her attendance at a COP28 conference as well as a nearby international conference in Abu Dhabi.

This post, and her status as a vice-presidential candidate in Taiwan’s upcoming election, allegedly led Chinese officials to put pressure on UN organizers to deny the party entry to further events.

Wu returned from abroad on Wednesday (Dec. 13), and the following day, discussed her experience at the Legislative Yuan. She said that UN officials at COP28 told her “You betrayed my trust! This is not how it was supposed to be. You shouldn’t be here!”

UN representatives who denied them entry said that by publicizing her attendance, Wu violated mutual trust which would have permitted the group to attend as guests. Upon returning to Taiwan, Wu asserted that MOFA is the one primarily at fault for the group’s rejection and said the incident may set a precedent for Taiwanese guests to be excluded from future COP conferences.

In a press release posted Sunday (Dec. 17), MOFA responded to Wu. The ministry forewarned Wu of the possibility that they would be obstructed or barred from the proceedings, and they clarified that the main reason Wu and others were denied entry was precisely because Wu was a vice-presidential candidate.

The ministry said out of respect for the legislators’ autonomy, they did not ask the group to cancel their trip. MOFA called the statements by Wu puzzling and regrettable, noting that the primary party to blame is the Chinese government and its constant suppression of Taiwan’s presence at international forums.

The press release asked why Wu was so quick to condemn Taiwan’s foreign ministry, rather than China. MOFA also said that it was Wu’s actions and attempts to politicize the trip that led to the current outcome, despite MOFA’s advice to keep a low profile and avoid publicly announcing plans to attend COP28.

After Wu’s remarks, she received criticism in Taiwanese media for seemingly being unaware of the role her actions played in her exclusion from the forum in Dubai.