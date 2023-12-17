Alexa
Man in northern Taiwan dies in hospital after altercation with police

48-year-old man on scooter fought with Taoyuan police officers after being stopped for running red lights

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/17 15:51
(Pexels, Kindel Media photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taoyuan District Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the death of a 48-year-old man who died Saturday (Dec. 16) night after an altercation with police.

The man, surnamed Wang (王), was riding a scooter and driving dangerously prior to being pulled over by police, reported UDN. Wang reportedly ran two red lights, and when confronted by officers, he became aggressive and started yelling.

After police made Wang get off his scooter to take a breathalyzer for drunk driving, he allegedly punched one of the responding officers. Police officers responded with force to detain Wang, but further details of the altercation remain unclear.

While Wang was pinned to the pavement, he immediately began to feel “unwell” and showed signs of emotional distress, per reports. Police officers notified nearby firefighters of the medical situation.

Wand was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, per UDN.

Wang’s family stated that they were unaware of any cardiovascular problems or other medical issues, reported LTN. Wang’s animated demeanor and physical activity during his altercation with police have raised questions about his sudden death.

A forensic examination will be conducted to determine the primary factors that led to his death. The Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office will also investigate the conduct of police and other responders.
