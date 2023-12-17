Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

4 runners sent to hospital during Taipei Marathon

3 men suffer cardiac arrest, 1 suffers stroke, as 30,000 runners assemble in cold weather

  386
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/17 15:51
Taipei Marathon is run in chilly conditions. (Taipei City Government photo)

Taipei Marathon is run in chilly conditions. (Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three runners suffered out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) and another had a stroke during the Taipei Marathon on Sunday morning (Dec. 17).

The three male runners, ages 26, 46, and 50, who suffered from OHCA received emergency treatment and are in stable condition. The male runner, 42, who suffered a stroke also recovered, per Liberty Times.

Approximately 30,000 runners assembled before 6:30 a.m. in front of Taipei City Hall for the marathon on Sunday, which concluded at Taipei Municipal Stadium. It was a chilly, cold morning, and temperatures dipped to 11 C.

The 50-year-old man who suffered OHCA reportedly felt unwell at 9:15 a.m. and collapsed on Gangdong Street in Taipei’s Nangang District. He was sent in an ambulance to Neihu’s Tri-Service General Hospital.

This year's Taipei Marathon was the largest in history, with runners from 62 countries. The Taipei City Government Department of Sports said medical doctors were deployed to assist runners during the marathon, which enabled the four individuals to quickly receive medical assistance.

Ethiopia's Dechasa Alemu Moreda won the men's category with a total time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 56 seconds. The women's category was won by Ethiopian Obse Abdeta Deme with a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, and 14 seconds.
Taipei Marathon
OHCA
stroke
Neihu Tri-Service Hospital
marathon
Taipei City Department of Sports

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipower cable falls onto highway leading to 1 death in Taiwan's Miaoli
Taipower cable falls onto highway leading to 1 death in Taiwan's Miaoli
2023/12/03 12:03
Registration opens for 2023 Taipei 101 Run Up marathon
Registration opens for 2023 Taipei 101 Run Up marathon
2023/09/14 17:51
New Taipei City venues urged to accommodate homeless amid heat wave
New Taipei City venues urged to accommodate homeless amid heat wave
2023/07/11 19:29
Southwesterly winds bring moisture, instability, showers to southern Taiwan
Southwesterly winds bring moisture, instability, showers to southern Taiwan
2023/07/02 10:42
Occasional showers expected in central, southern Taiwan from Monday
Occasional showers expected in central, southern Taiwan from Monday
2023/06/18 10:42