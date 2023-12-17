4 runners sent to hospital during Taipei Marathon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three runners suffered out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) and another had a stroke during the Taipei Marathon on Sunday morning (Dec. 17).

The three male runners, ages 26, 46, and 50, who suffered from OHCA received emergency treatment and are in stable condition. The male runner, 42, who suffered a stroke also recovered, per Liberty Times.

Approximately 30,000 runners assembled before 6:30 a.m. in front of Taipei City Hall for the marathon on Sunday, which concluded at Taipei Municipal Stadium. It was a chilly, cold morning, and temperatures dipped to 11 C.

The 50-year-old man who suffered OHCA reportedly felt unwell at 9:15 a.m. and collapsed on Gangdong Street in Taipei’s Nangang District. He was sent in an ambulance to Neihu’s Tri-Service General Hospital.

This year's Taipei Marathon was the largest in history, with runners from 62 countries. The Taipei City Government Department of Sports said medical doctors were deployed to assist runners during the marathon, which enabled the four individuals to quickly receive medical assistance.

Ethiopia's Dechasa Alemu Moreda won the men's category with a total time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 56 seconds. The women's category was won by Ethiopian Obse Abdeta Deme with a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, and 14 seconds.