Cold surge brings chilly temperatures to north Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a special cold surge warning indicating frigid temperatures and rain for the northeast coast, Taipei, Keelung, and Yilan.

Northeasterly monsoon winds have increased the chance of heavy rains. Additionally, a continental cold air mass is sending the mercury as low as 10 C across much of northern Taiwan, per UDN.



Residents warned about cold surge in northern Taiwan. (CWA image)

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said the windward side of Taiwan showed low cloud coverage with localized rain and a low temperature of 12 C recorded at the Taipei Weather Station on Sunday (Dec. 17). He noted that such data indicated it was the second continental cold air mass to arrive in Taiwan this winter.

Wu said the continental cold air from China will lead to cold, cloudy, and wet weather at the start of the week. Meanwhile, cloudy skies and occasional sunshine will be felt in southern Taiwan.

Residents are encouraged to wear more clothing to stay warm, as temperatures will range from 10 to 15 C in the north, 12 to 20 C in central areas, and 14 to 24 C in the south. Wu expected rain and temperatures to rise briefly on Monday (Dec. 18) before another, stronger cold air mass arrives on Tuesday (Dec. 19).

Wu said a stronger continental cold air mass will lead to wet and cold weather across northern Taiwan. Wu said this continental cold air mass will weaken on Saturday (Dec. 23).